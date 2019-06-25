GARY — Bernadette Brier Slawinski, of Ogden Dunes, has dedicated her life to education.
For more than 30 years, the Gary native taught special education at Indiana University Northwest and Indiana University South Bend while carving out time to mentor students in local school systems.
She has helped established an endowed scholarship fund with the IU Northwest Alumni Association and has supervised IU South Bend programs in Crown Point, Gary and Valparaiso, working with hundreds of teachers to fulfill special education requirements benefiting children with disabilities
And, the lifelong Hoosier was one of five recently celebrated at IU's Bloomington campus for her commitment to providing opportunities to fellow IU alumni.
Slawinski, who received her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary and special education from IUN and IU South Bend, was given the IU Alumni Association's President's Award, the association's highest honor, this June in a Bloomington ceremony.
"Giving back to IU Northwest feels natural for me because of all the opportunities the university has given me," Slawinski said. "Because of IU Northwest, I've had the opportunity to touch the lives of so many students and educators throughout Northwest Indiana."
Slawinski has served the IU Northwest Alumni Association for nearly 15 years, according to an IUN news release, as a representative for the School of Education before becoming the organization's treasurer two years ago.
With the alumni association, Slawinski has chaired committees responsible for planning IU Day and homecoming Legacy Luncheon events on the IU Northwest campus. She is also a regular volunteer and donor in the association's annual Blood Donor Challenge.
"Bernadette has been an invaluable voice and beacon of light on the IU Northwest alumni board," said Paulette LaFata-Johnson, IUN director of alumni relations. "In addition to leadership skills, she brought a fair and broad prospective grounded in her vast community service experience as a member of the IUNAA board, as well as the boards of many other worthwhile organizations throughout Northwest Indiana."