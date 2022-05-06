Little Learners preschool allows all types of students to learn together

LAPORTE — Little Learners Preschool allows general education students and students with disabilities to interact in the same classes and learn together.

The preschool primarily serves students with disabilities who are 3 to 5 years old, but began offering an inclusion class where students can interact and grow together. The classrooms typically have 60% general education students, with 40% students with individualized education plans (IEPs).

Becky Jeffers, director of Little Learners, said it is positive for the students on both ends.

“Everybody is different, but they realize they’re still friends and can work together,” Jeffers said.

The inclusion class allows students with IEPs to engage with typical peers, meaning people they would see every day outside of a special education classroom.

Jeanette Raymond, who teaches the pre-K level inclusion class, said students engage in a lot of different ideas during each day. A day typically begins with gross motor activities, which involve large muscles such as legs and arms. This might be jumping or hopping. Then students will work at tables and focus on writing or other activities.

Students also engage with STEM buckets, which allow them to creatively problem solve.

Another big part of the classroom day is zones. Students label how they are feeling at the beginning of the day in specific colors, with green being happy and red being angry. Raymond said this allows students to acknowledge their feelings in a safe way and she can address them privately.

Their goal by the end of the day is for every student to be in the green zone. She said she recently had a student label their zone as “red” because another student had hurt his feelings. Raymond would not have been aware without the zones and they were able to discuss the issue.

“He was able to go over and move himself from red to green after it was taken care of,” Raymond said. “It’s actually the best way for them to communicate their feelings in a safe and positive environment.”

She said it is a major focus and they want kids to communicate their feelings from an early age.

By the end of the year, students are ready for the transition to kindergarten and are feeling very prepared.

“It’s a lot of hugs and tears at the end of the year, but it is very exciting for everybody because we can see they’re ready to go and they have accomplished so much,” Raymond said.

Mark Francesconi, superintendent of LaPorte Community School Corp., said the teamwork and setting of the inclusion classroom is really exciting.

He emphasized the need for early childhood intervention and those with developmental delays being even further behind, so the preschool can help address their needs.

The program also recently changed sites and is now at the former location of Boston Middle School. Its previous location, LaPorte High School, limited enrollment due to the small classrooms.

Jeffers also mentioned that it was not ideal because the preschool students were only a few rooms away from high school students and would have to enter and leave from the same entrance.

In the new location, they have over 170 students enrolled and consistently get interest from families in joining the preschool. Any student with an IEP is welcome, while general education spots may be more limited.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.