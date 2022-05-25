Local Merit Scholars announced

Several Region students were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists as this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

According to a news release, finalists in each state are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for later success.

Winners include:

Aishik P. Dhori, Munster High School;

Grant D. Clark, Portage High School;

Peter L. Clements, Andrean High School;

Carissa Yu, Valparaiso High School.

In addition, several Region students were among 1,000 high school seniors to win corporate sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

Winners include:

Khusi M. Jhaveri, Munster High School, funded by Dollar Tree, Inc.;

Karsten T. Palm, Lake Central High School, funded by Paramount Global;

Anthony Grisolano, Valparaiso High School, funded by Grainger, Inc.

Additional winners will be announced on June 1 and July 11 for college-sponsored merit scholarship awards. At the conclusion of this year's competition, about 7,500 students will have won scholarships worth approximately $28 million in total.

Students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program when they take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test their junior year.

In September 2021, more than 16,000 semifinalists were designated as the highest scoring program entrants in each state. Overall, they represented less than 1% of the nation's seniors.

To be considered for the scholarship, semifinalists were asked to complete a detailed scholarship application, receive a recommendation from a school official and maintain a successful academic record. They also had to earn ACT or SAT scores that confirmed their qualifying test performance.

