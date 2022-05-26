Local school corporations react to school shooting in Texas

Local school officials and area politicians expressed shock, offered condolences and took action within the Region after the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old opened fire at the school, killing at least 19 children and two teachers and wounding about 16 others. Earlier Tuesday, the alleged gunman shot and wounded his grandmother.

It was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 in Connecticut.

"As a mother and an educator, the tragedy that struck a small Texas community yesterday shook me to the core," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said in a prepared statement. "The senseless killing of innocent children and their teachers leaves us all asking 'why' and their families picking up the pieces to a life that will never be the same. On behalf of the Gary Community School Corp. family, we extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to all those impacted by this horrific occurrence."

Gary had grief counselors on site Wednesday for students and staff in need of counseling.

Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz released a statement to families and colleagues asking them to keep the families and staff of Robb Elementary School in their thoughts and prayers. She went on to emphasize Portage Township Schools' safety measures in each building, which are reviewed annually and evaluated at the state level.

Portage Township Schools is collaborating with the Portage Police Department and Porter County Sheriff's Office to provide additional patrols throughout the city, township and schools this week.

Merrillville Superintendent Nick Brown said on Twitter the news had shattered his heart.

"This is a tragedy for that community and my thoughts and prayers go out to all of them. Please hug your children tonight and pray this never happens again," Brown said.

The School City of Hobart provided resources for children and parents to use in distress, recommending "Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers."

"Our hearts are broken and filled with love for the people of this school community," the school city said on Twitter.

In addition, state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is urging Indiana Statehouse colleagues to reconsider the "permitless carry" law going into effect July 1. Smith is the ranking Democratic member on the Indiana House of Representatives education committee.

With the permitless carry law, House Enrolled Act 1296, in place, a person 18 years and older who has successfully purchased a handgun will not need any additional steps to get a license before carrying.

“The permitless carry law signed into effect by Gov. (Eric) Holcomb is opening a dangerous floodgate for many 18-year-olds who may not be conscious of the responsibility of owning a gun," Smith said in a news release. "Science tells us that human brain development is not finished at 18 years of age, and when combined with access to firearms, that could lead to situations that our country has seen so many times before, like in Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook, and countless other mass murders.”

Smith asked the legislature to reverse the "harmful legislation before it is too late."

