GARY — School officials have lifted a soft lockdown at Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy on Friday morning after an anonymous tip was called in to the school.
Lighthouse Academies Regional Director Jessica Beasley confirmed the morning lockdown, but declined to share specific details about the nature of a suspected threat.
She said school officials immediately contacted Gary police upon receiving the call and that students were placed on lockdown for about an hour at the start of the school day until police could give an all clear. The school day will proceed as normal, Beasley said.
Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy is the Lighthouse Academies' charter school serving grades nine through 12 on Clark Road.
Gary Lighthouse parents were notified of the incident via robocall this morning, Beasley said, and will receive a letter this evening describing the morning's safety precautions.
Beasley said any future tips or safety concerns can be called directly in to the school. The College Prep Academy can be reached at 219-977-9583.