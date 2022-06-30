Longtime Valparaiso schools leader steps down

VALPARAISO — After 12 years on the Valparaiso Community Schools board of trustees, Karl Cender stepped down after his final meeting in June.

Cender was first appointed to the board in July 2010 and was reappointed in 2014 and 2018. He was named board secretary in 2019, board vice president in 2020 and board president in 2021.

During his time on the board, Cender often provided experience in finances, including more than 35 years in providing public sector municipal and financial advisory services.

In addition to serving VCS, Cender is a trustee of Calumet College of St. Joseph and treasurer of New Business Creation Advocates Inc., a center for homeless and displaced men.

When Cender was first appointed to the school board, he said, VCS was not in the most stable financial situation. He recalled long meetings where they had to sort out cuts to personnel and other difficult matters.

“It was like coming in with baptism with fire,” Cender said.

Later, it became clear that in order to rebuild VCS and get programs they desired, additional funding through referendum was needed. Cender said former superintendent Ric Frattacia had a good vision for the school district where there would be a new commitment to facilities and operations.

“The board caught on with excitement to his vision for what both the capital and operating referendum could do for the schools,” Cender said.

Cender said he was proud of the fact that both referendums in 2015 won by a significant margin, as schools cannot run without community support.

The facilities referendum led to significant improvements across every school, as well as the opening of a new elementary school.

“It is just amazing what we were able to do. It’s paying dividends for our kids,” Cender said.

In 2022, VCS asked the community to renew its operating referendum to continue supporting teachers and administrators and Cender was thankful the community embraced the schools again.

Cender said he had many memories that he is grateful for throughout his time on the board. He highlighted the hiring of superintendents, including the current superintendent, Jim McCall. He said that he anticipates McCall will be around for a long time and lead to the success of the district.

He also highlighted VCS’s strength through the pandemic and even though not everybody agreed, he was glad to see how passionate everybody was about what the board was doing.

While he is not planning to attend board meetings, he said he will keep an eye on what’s happening in the future and will keep in touch if anybody needs his help. He said he is not leaving the community.

“I have learned a lot over this time,” Cender said. “Serving on the board can be challenging and not everybody sees things how we do. We tried to make it possible that we could hear out all concerns and make the best decision, we felt, for the schools and our kids.”

Cender has been replaced by Jon Costas, the former mayor of Valparaiso, whose term beings in July.

