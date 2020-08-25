 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lowell High School student tests positive for coronavirus; 24 students were in contact, superintendent says
alert top story

Lowell High School student tests positive for coronavirus; 24 students were in contact, superintendent says

{{featured_button_text}}
Lowell High School FILE

A student at Lowell High School tested positive for coronavirus. 

 File Photo, The Times

The Tri-Creek School Corporation sent a letter to students and parents announcing a junior at Lowell High School tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 24 students and one staff member were identified as having had close contact with the student, according to the letter that was sent on Sunday. Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin said it's possible in-person class may need to end, at least temporarily.

“Eventually, the spread of COVID-19 may require a shift to e-learning for all students in a school,” Gardin said. “There is no threshold for moving to e-learning. The Lake County Health Department will provide the guidance needed to make that decision. A lack of staff members due to isolation or quarantine may also cause a shift to e-learning. It may not be necessary for all of our schools to move to e-learning if there are cases only at one school.”

Gardin said parents should have a contingency plan for child care in case e-learning is instated. He said in addition, students enrolled in the Virtual Academy would remain in it until the end of the quarter for grades kindergarten through five and until the end of the semester for grades six through 12.

The student started having symptoms on Aug. 19 and has not returned to school since, Gardin said. In addition, the student was not at the football game Friday night and does not have any siblings at Tri-Creek or any other school system.

Those who test positive must isolate themselves for at least 10 days and must have no fever and improved symptoms before ending their period of isolation. A close-contact with a COVID-positive person is considered to be within 6 feet of the person for 15 or more minutes in the last 48 hours.

Officials have traced those who the student was in contact with, which was done effectively due to the schools’ assigned seating in the cafeteria and classrooms, Gardin said. Once the 2 students and staff member were identified as close contacts, family members were contacted and those affected were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

“Please continue to be mindful of the symptoms of COVID-19,” Gardin said. “If a person has symptoms or not, has been tested, and is waiting for results, the person should not attend school or report to work.”

All classrooms were sanitized at the end of the week, which is part of the schools’ enhanced cleaning routine.

Gallery: The aftermath of civil unrest in Kenosha after shooting

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts