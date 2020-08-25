Lowell High School student tests positive for coronavirus; 24 students were in contact, superintendent says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-Creek School Corporation sent a letter to students and parents announcing a junior at Lowell High School tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 24 students and one staff member were identified as having had close contact with the student, according to the letter that was sent on Sunday. Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin said it's possible in-person class may need to end, at least temporarily.

“Eventually, the spread of COVID-19 may require a shift to e-learning for all students in a school,” Gardin said. “There is no threshold for moving to e-learning. The Lake County Health Department will provide the guidance needed to make that decision. A lack of staff members due to isolation or quarantine may also cause a shift to e-learning. It may not be necessary for all of our schools to move to e-learning if there are cases only at one school.”

Gardin said parents should have a contingency plan for child care in case e-learning is instated. He said in addition, students enrolled in the Virtual Academy would remain in it until the end of the quarter for grades kindergarten through five and until the end of the semester for grades six through 12.