Lowell High School to shift to at-home learning through early December

LOWELL — Lowell High School will move to at-home learning next week as coronavirus cases and quarantines grow across the Region.
Tri-Creek School Corp. Superintendent Rod Gardin notified families Tuesday of high schoolers' transition to at-home learning beginning Nov. 16.
Lowell High School students are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 7, after Thanksgiving break.
"For the at-home setting to be effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19, and with Thanksgiving approaching, it is imperative that students separate themselves from each other," Gardin wrote.
Tri-Creek is the latest of several Northwest Indiana districts to announce changes this week to fall instructional plans.
Tri-Creek, which has operated with in-person learning since the beginning of the school year, opted to move its high school students into at-home learning after reporting increases in student cases and quarantines.
More than 280 high school students were quarantined at the time Gardin shared his letter Tuesday.
Lowell High School has reported 10 positive student cases, as well as less than five positive staff cases and less than five positive teacher cases since the beginning of the school year, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.
"Some students have been quarantined multiple times, meaning they have missed 20 to 30 days of school," Gardin wrote. "While teachers have done a very good job of keeping up with the students who have been quarantined and providing instruction for the students still in school, the increasing number of quarantined students has made it exceptionally demanding to provide a high-quality education for both groups of students."
Gardin said shifting high school students to at-home learning will free up resources to provide additional staff members and substitute teachers to fill absences in the district's middle and elementary schools, reducing the need to bring these students into at-home learning as well.
The superintendent said Tri-Creek administrators will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
"Navigating the direction of a school corporation during a pandemic is like driving to a destination, but there is no Google Maps to tell you when or where to turn," Gardin wrote. "The direction is instead determined by a team of very skilled administrators and school board members while listening to the concerns and thoughts of parents, staff, and community members."
