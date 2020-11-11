Lowell High School to shift to at-home learning through early December

"Some students have been quarantined multiple times, meaning they have missed 20 to 30 days of school," Gardin wrote. "While teachers have done a very good job of keeping up with the students who have been quarantined and providing instruction for the students still in school, the increasing number of quarantined students has made it exceptionally demanding to provide a high-quality education for both groups of students."

Gardin said shifting high school students to at-home learning will free up resources to provide additional staff members and substitute teachers to fill absences in the district's middle and elementary schools, reducing the need to bring these students into at-home learning as well.

The superintendent said Tri-Creek administrators will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

"Navigating the direction of a school corporation during a pandemic is like driving to a destination, but there is no Google Maps to tell you when or where to turn," Gardin wrote. "The direction is instead determined by a team of very skilled administrators and school board members while listening to the concerns and thoughts of parents, staff, and community members."