Lowell water main break triggers boil advisory, closes Tri-Creek schools

LOWELL — Indiana American Water Co. completed repairs Thursday afternoon on a broken water main that prompted the cancellation of Thursday classes in the Tri-Creek School Corp. and a boil advisory in the impacted area.

The boil advisory remains in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from the breaking of an 8-inch main near East Commercial Avenue and North Fremont Street in Lowell.

"Because the break caused water pressure in the system to drop below 20 PSI, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for all customers served by the company in Lowell," the water utility said.

With the restoration of service, customers in the affected area are advised to drink and cook with tap water only after boiling it for three minutes, Indiana American said. Tap water can be used for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The main break left the Tri-Creek School Corp. without water, thus forcing the cancellation of classes.

"As you can see, this situation is beyond the control of Tri-Creek schools, and we apologize for this short notice and inconvenience," the district said.

Students were dismissed from Lake Prairie, Oak Hill and Three Creeks elementary schools, Lowell Middle School and Lowell High School.

"For parents picking up their child, school personnel will remain on site until all parents are able to pick up," the district said.

Students were required to log into virtual learning so as to not have to make up the school day.

While middle school extracurricular activities were canceled, high school athletic activities were slated to continue.

School is expected to be resume Friday.