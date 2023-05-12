VALPARAISO — “Cherish this, enjoy this, because you earned it.”

That was LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody's message Thursday to graduates of Ivy Tech Community College Porter County.

Dermody was the keynote speaker at commencement at Valparaiso University’s Athletics-Recreation Center.

Ivy Tech honored more than 1,400 graduates who earned more than 1,900 degrees and certificates during the 2022-23 academic year. Graduates attended classes at Ivy Tech campuses in Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte.

Dermody offered three building blocks for living an impactful life: enjoy and seize every day, do not fear failure, and be kind.

“Be willing to take risks,” he said. “The world does not need a follower. It needs a leader.”

Graduates included high school students in Ivy Tech’s dual-enrollment program.

“We really benefited from taking these classes," said Hobart High School’s Gabrielle Tomich, 17, who graduated from Arts, Sciences and Education. "This is a good thing to have on our resumes at our age.”

Shannara Easley of Valparaiso earned a technical degree in health services and will study nursing at Ivy Tech. The mother of three teens said graduation “shows you can do anything you put your mind to. My kids have been my biggest support through this journey.”

Joe Kirk of Valparaiso is another parent-graduate, earning an associate degree in in nursing and now going for a bachelor’s degree. His pride comes from knowing that he set an example for his 23-year-old daughter, who is studying engineering.

“That inspired my daughter to go back to school,” Kirk, 46, said. “She saw what her old man could do, and that means a lot to me. It was a long and arduous program, and we made it.”

Among special award winners:

• The 2023 honorary degree went to Kavin James of KLLM Transport Services of Burns Harbor. James was instrumental in forging the partnership between Ivy Tech and KLLM.

• Stephanie Ray Mattson, a surgical technology student, was the distinguished graduate.

• Sandra Strilich Daly was distinguished alumna. She was the first woman to graduate from Ivy Tech’s electric line construction class in 2011.

• Sarah Darrell, an associate professor of nursing and simulation coordinator, was cited as outstanding faculty.

Larry Banks of Valparaiso studied health care and “worked really hard to get here. There were times I wanted to give up, but my faith in God and myself kept me going.”

Some students decorated their mortarboards. Yessica Jimenez of LaPorte posted “Nunca Me Voy A Rendir” — Spanish for "I’m never going to give up."

“I had such a hard time, working two jobs and being the first generation in my family to go to college," the surgical tech graduate explained. "I learned how to believe in myself, to be flexible and take it one day at a time.”

Abigail Brownfield of Hobart posted “This one’s for you” on her mortarboard, with a photo of her grandmother, Poochie Steele, who died last year.

“She was like my best friend and would have been maid of honor at my wedding,” Brownfield, who studied human services and social work, said. “It was hard on me, but I stuck it out for her.”

