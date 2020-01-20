McDonald's and Ivy Tech Community College are announcing a new statewide partnership to expand affordable workforce training.
The new alliance will offer McDonald's employees up to $3,000 in tuition assistance at more than 300 participating restaurants and at 18 Ivy Tech campuses with more than 40 total locations — including both Ivy Tech's Lake County and Valparaiso campuses.
In McDonald's Archways to Opportunity program, employees working a minimum of 90 days in a 15 hour work week will be eligible for up to $2,500 in tuition assistance. Managers will be eligible for up to $3,000 a year.
Ivy Tech will offer credits for on-the-job training and classes, as well as individualized counseling to fast track degree earners, according to a joint Ivy Tech-McDonald's news release.
Ivy Tech's counselors will help McDonald's employees translate their Archways to Opportunity job training experiences to eligible credits in applicable Ivy Tech certificate or degree programs. The community college will also engage with students to plan around their work schedules through a variety of day, evening, weekend and online course offerings.
"Ivy Tech locations across Indiana currently enroll many talented McDonald's employees pursuing upward mobility in their careers and we expect this partnership to encourage even more employees to enroll and at the same time, assist in finding potential new employees for McDonald's and new students for Ivy Tech," Ivy Tech president Sue Ellspermann said in the news release. "We are committed to helping each and every employee further their education and achieve their dreams."
McDonald's Archways to Opportunity program was founded five years ago and allows eligible employees in participating restaurants to earn a high school diploma, college tuition assistance and free career advising services. The restaurant chain invested more than $1.2 million in tuition assistance to Indiana McDonald's employees in 2019.
"There is no limit," said Robert Terhune, president McDonald's Greater Indiana Operator Co-Op. "We want to encourage as many of our employees and students across Indiana as we can to take advantage of this tuition assistance program. We believe this strengthens all of our communities throughout Indiana."
More information on McDonald's Archways to Opportunity program can be found online at archwaystoopportunity.com.