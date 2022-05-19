Merrillville Community School Corporation OKs several new administrators

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corporation approved several new administrators to begin in July for the 2022-23 school year: a director of student services, diversity, equity and inclusion; an elementary school principal and an intermediate school assistant principal.

“We are excited about these new appointments for the 2022-23 school year,” superintendent Nick Brown said in a news release. “We hope our new administrators enjoy their new roles in the school corporation.”

The new director of student services, diversity, equity and inclusion is Candace Lillie, Merrillville High School assistant principal. Lillie will be responsible for coordinating, supporting and growing DEI initiatives such as STAND (Socially Together and Naturally Diverse) Clubs and other programs.

Lillie will also serve on various district and community organizations, including the Urban League, NWI Civil Rights Organization and university diversity programs.

She has worked as assistant principal for six years and started with the corporation 18 years ago.

Sharon Igras, Pierce Middle School assistant principal, will be the new principal of Wood Elementary School. She has been the assistant principal since 2013 and has been in education since 1990.

Kasey Rogers was appointed assistant principal of Merrillville Intermediate School. She has served as dean of students since 2020 and has been with the corporation since 2019.

