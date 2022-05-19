MGT presents plan for how Gary can exit distressed unit status in next 2 years

GARY — MGT Consulting presented its plan for the next two years with the eventual goal for Gary Community School Corp. to exit distressed unit status.
Justin McAdam, chair of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, said the district is at the beginning of the end and has seen a lot of success in the last few years.
The district is planning to enter stage 3, which will be the transition out of distressed unit status.
Plans academically include activating the "Gary Way Project" to rebrand the district, especially around academic expectations. MGT will also modify and execute the district's improvement plan for 2022 and 2023, among several other actions.
To hold the district accountable, it will make use of state and internal assessments.
Within engagement, the district plans to create and execute the transition plan, enhance communication outreach with a new external affairs officer, standardize and adopt feedback procedures and complete several other actions.
Fiscally, the district plans to do a cost-benefit analysis, continue to make prudent decisions, update forecasts and more.
Eric Parish, executive vice president of MGT, said the outlook in 2022 is very different than what it was in 2017. He said the successful referendum in 2020, teacher raises and several other moves in the district have allowed for a lot of success.
"At the end of phase 3, the district will have the capacity and be positioned in academics, engagement, operations and fiscal for long term success and sustainability," Parish said.
Paige McNulty, manager of the corporation, emphasized the current strength of GCSC, including its success in sports and information technology. She also said that academics is an ongoing priority and Gary is working to improve.
She mentioned the one-to-one technology that the district uses.
Kimberley Bradley, chief academic officer, said the academic outlook is positive but there is still more work to be done. The graduation rate is 68.7%, which Bradley said is higher than neighboring schools amid the pandemic.
The district has also hired a truancy officer to help combat attendance issues.
Chelsea Whittington, a public relations consultant for the district, mentioned the success in increasing engagement with the community through social media and parent communication.
GCSC was originally taken over in 2017 following severe financial issues in the district. It was an unprecedented effort by the state to help save the schools.
Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision, allowing DUAB to govern the schools. The district has been led by an emergency manager since the state takeover.
The school corporation will no longer be considered a distressed political subdivision if it maintains financial solvency for the two-year period. This will require legislative action.
GCSC regained local control of its special education services in September 2021 after nearly a decade of oversight from the Indiana Department of Education.
The district saw higher enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year, on average.
However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-21 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that year. Of the 11,370 students who live within the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or a separate private school.
1 of 10
Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting on the management of the Gary Community School Corp
Chelsea Whittington talks about the accomplishments of the MGT Consulting team at the Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting Wednesday.