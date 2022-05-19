MGT presents plan for how Gary can exit distressed unit status in next 2 years

Paige McNulty, manager of the corporation, emphasized the current strength of GCSC, including its success in sports and information technology. She also said that academics is an ongoing priority and Gary is working to improve.

She mentioned the one-to-one technology that the district uses.

Kimberley Bradley, chief academic officer, said the academic outlook is positive but there is still more work to be done. The graduation rate is 68.7%, which Bradley said is higher than neighboring schools amid the pandemic.

The district has also hired a truancy officer to help combat attendance issues.

Chelsea Whittington, a public relations consultant for the district, mentioned the success in increasing engagement with the community through social media and parent communication.

GCSC was originally taken over in 2017 following severe financial issues in the district. It was an unprecedented effort by the state to help save the schools.