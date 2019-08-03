MICHIGAN CITY — Three Michigan City High School cadets attended a Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania, last month.
Capt. Thomas Mizer, 1st Lt. Bohdan Walker and Cpl. John Wilhelm attended the nationwide camp from July 21-27 picking up leadership skills through high adventure training, according to a Michigan City Area Schools news release.
"These cadets are going to be some of the leaders in our program for this year," Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath said in the release. "This camp really provided them with experiences that they can build upon to lead our program."
The cadets were training in trust, communication and cooperation exercises in the weeklong program funded entirely by the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the release.
"Our cadets showed that Michigan City cadets can hold their own with the best in the country," Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak said in the release.
Back in the Michigan City, the cadets will join their fellow MCJROTC classmates in volunteer activities including during the Grand Prix Boat Races this weekend at Washington Park, at the district's Back-to-School Rally on Aug. 8 at Elston football field and on Aug. 14, the day before school starts, assisting in Freshman Orientation.