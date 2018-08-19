INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has named a Michigan City teacher as a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Michael Maesch, who teaches at Knapp Elementary School, is among three math teachers representing Indiana in the national competition.
“Proficiency in mathematics and science is vital to a well-rounded education,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana superintendent of Public Instruction. “I am extremely proud of our Indiana finalists and want to recognize them for their dedication to excellence in these subjects.”
The awards are the nation's highest honors for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science). Since 1983, more than 4,800 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and their profession.
Award recipients receive a certificate signed by President Donald Trump, a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.