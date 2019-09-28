MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools is welcoming a new face to its seven-member school board.
Michigan City native Jenilee Haynes Peterson is expected to be sworn in next month as the board’s newest member, filling a vacancy left this summer when member Joanne Tedesco moved out of district.
The Michigan City School Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to add Haynes Peterson to its board.
Board President Donald Dulaney said Haynes Peterson’s background in numbers made her a standout candidate for the position.
“School finance is actually one of the most difficult areas,” Dulaney said. “The way the state has the financial situation set up, it’s really complicated, so an economic background is really critical to help hit the ground running.”
Haynes Peterson is a graduate of Michigan City Area Schools and now serves as an economic development manager for the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.
She studied education at Purdue University and graduated with a degree in public health before working in Chicago and the District of Columbia in the business development, community partnerships and hospitality fields.
In Chicago, Haynes Peterson served as a science fair judge and helped support public health education initiatives in a Ravenswood school. She said working in education has always been a passion.
Three years ago, she returned to her hometown, where she lives with her husband and 1-year-old daughter. “I want to make sure the schools are awesome when she’s ready to go into the school system,” Haynes Peterson said.
Through her work with the EDCMC, Haynes Peterson said she can contribute a knowledge of average wages, housing necessities and the workforce needs and conditions of Michigan City residents.
“A lot of kids are living in poverty, and that is heartbreaking,” Haynes Peterson said. “I will bring to the school board the passion and empathy of parents in that situation.”
Haynes Peterson is also a 2019 Strosacker Early Learning Fellow — a program at Purdue University Northwest studying the long-term effects of early childhood education on higher education and economic development.
On the Michigan City board, Haynes Peterson said she hopes to bring an emphasis for helping younger students meet grade-level proficiency and continued support for STEM and work-based learning opportunities at the high school level.
“I love what Michigan City Area Schools is doing,” Haynes Peterson said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Haynes Peterson is expected to be sworn in at Michigan City Area Schools’ next meeting Oct. 29.