Michigan City schools to end week in eLearning Days due to 'large number' of student illnesses
Michigan City schools to end week in eLearning Days due to 'large number' of student illnesses

Michigan City High School

Michigan City Area Schools will have eLearning Days on Thursday and Friday after a large number of students and staff reported absences due to illness this week.

 The Times, file

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools will have to finish its week in eLearning Days after a large number of students and staff called off sick this week.

The Michigan City district will implement the impromptu eLearning Days on Thursday and Friday and all school buildings will undergo a deep cleaning, according to a district news release.

All after-school activities will be canceled except for Michigan City High School athletics which will still have events on a case-by-case basis.

Michigan City High School basketball events — including a game Friday against Portage High School and another Saturday against Fort Wayne's South Side High School — will proceed as scheduled.

Adult Education test registration scheduled Thursday morning will still take place at the AK Smith Center.

Michigan City's decision to schedule impromptu eLearning Days comes just a week after Rensselaer Central similarly kept students home when nearly one-third of its high school students reported sick.

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and studied journalism at the IU Media School in Bloomington.

