Michigan City schools to reopen virtually through fall break

MICHIGAN CITY — All students in Michigan City Area Schools will begin their school year online.

The Michigan City district's school board approved a plan Tuesday night for all students to participate in online learning through fall break.

Students will return to in-person instruction Oct. 19 based on community coronavirus conditions, according to a district presentation. Parents will have the option to continue with virtual learning after the first six weeks of school if desired.

Online learning might consist of a combination of live virtual instruction, recorded sessions, independent student work away from the computer and more.

Some hands-on classes, such as career and technical education courses such as those at the A.K. Smith Career Center, will be offered in person.

The school board also approved an updated school year calendar, pushing back student and teacher start dates to allow more time to prepare for a virtual start.

Students' first day will be Aug. 24 and teachers' first day will be Aug. 19. The last day of school will be June 8.

The school year was initially scheduled to begin on Aug. 12 and end on May 26. Graduation will now be June 13.