$1.6 million project to bring facelift, increased security to Merrillville middle school

MERRILLVILLE — A $1.6 million project this fall will bring a new look to Merrillville Community School Corp.'s Clifford Pierce Middle School.
Construction on the middle school entrance will begin Oct. 14 and will bring administrative offices to the front of the building to improve school security, according to a district news release.
"We will be able to better monitor visitors and see what's going on in front of the school," Principal LaFonda Morris said in the release. "We will also have better access to the cafeteria, where additional supervision may be necessary."
The project is being funded through savings resulting from a refinanced bond and will not prompt tax increases, according to the district.
It will change visitor traffic to the new entrance of the school at 199 E. 70th Place, just south of Merrillville High School.
Construction is expected to continue through February, affecting traffic flow for student drop off. Door No. 5 on the school's south side will serve as the main entrance through the duration of construction, according to the district.
The project is expected to create new offices for the principal, two assistant principals and dean of students. New work areas for office staff, a conference room and additional supply area are planned, as well as added utilities and ventilation.
The Merrillville Community School Corp. expects this change will bring parents increased access to school administrators, according to the district release.
A Memory Garden currently located at the front of the school will be moved to the north of the school's new entrance.
For more information on traffic changes through the school's construction period, see Merrillville's district website at www.mvsc.k12.in.us.