VALPARAISO — A former treasurer of a Valparaiso elementary school is accused of misappropriating thousands of dollars in school funds over the past two school years.
A special investigation report conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts found Nicole Plemons, a former secretary/treasurer of Cooks Corners Elementary School, is responsible for the misappropriation of nearly $5,000 in school-related funds.
Valparaiso Community Schools administrators first alerted the state to possible malfeasance on March 25, 2019, after an internal audit found $4,221 in funds collected for school agenda notebooks, T-shirts, field trips and textbook rental were not deposited during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school year.
Plemons, as Cooks Corners secretary/treasurer, was responsible for collecting and depositing school funds, overseeing cash disbursements and maintaining copies of school claims and invoices, according to the state audit.
While working for the school, Plemons developed instructions for staff members in handling school funds.
A packet of information, entitled "Procedures for Handling Money" was distributed to Cooks Corners staff at the start of the 2018-19 school year and included instructions to count money in Plemons' presence, keep an individual log of classroom expenses and turn money in to Plemons daily, according to the audit.
The state's audit found over two years Plemons neglected to deposit $1,986 in receipts, $150 in textbook rental fees and $2,761 in other collections, including for student agenda notebooks and field trips.
Plemons resigned from Cooks Corners in May 2019, according to the audit report, which also criticized the school's internal controls, which delegated all oversight and record keeping to one person.
Valparaiso Community Schools' superintendent, assistant superintendent, school board president and chief financial officer were notified on Sept. 24, 2019, of the audit report findings, which have since been forwarded to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General and the Porter County Prosecutor's Office, according to the report.
The state is requesting Plemons reimburse the school for all missing funds as well as pay the $6,143.50 cost of the special investigation.
Plemons and Valparaiso Superintendent Julie Lauck did not return requests for comment on Wednesday.