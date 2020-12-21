More certificates than ever are being awarded to Hoosiers, new report finds

More certificates than ever are being awarded to Hoosiers seeking workforce training or a jump start on college education, according to a new report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The increase comes even before the coronavirus pandemic led many to pursue short-term skills training.
The number of Hoosier certificate earners has increased by 500% in the last 10 years, according to the commission's 2020 Certificates report.
"While two- and four-year degrees are the right fit for many of Indiana's learners, a high-value certificate may be the best option for others, particularly those who are looking to upskill to keep up with an evolving economy, or others who are looking to change careers," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a new release.
The 2020 Certificates Report, published last week, outlines trends in Indiana's post-secondary certificate programs in alignment with the state's goal of attaining post-high school education for at least 60% of working age Hoosiers by 2025.
Data in the report is compiled from sources within the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana Department of Education, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.
The report points toward Indiana's Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant program as one reason for recent growth in certificate studies.
The grant, which since 2017 was helped nearly 18,000 Hoosiers earn certificates, covers the cost of certificate tuition in high-demand industries, such as Health & Life Sciences, IT & Business Services, Advanced Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Building and Construction.
More than 38,000 students are enrolled in the program today, according to the commission.
Those who pursue certificates through in-demand industries identified by the Workforce Ready Grant typically earn a minimum annual wage gain of $6,800, according to the commission.
"The success of the Workforce Ready Grant has everything to do with Indiana's targeted approach to funding high-value certificates," Lubbers said. "By focusing state resources to support the sectors and programs we know will have the greatest benefit for individual Hoosiers, in terms of job placement and earning potential, we also ensure the greatest return on investment to drive our economy forward through and far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic."
Indiana has also seen a significant number of high school students receive certificate credentials through its Statewide Transfer General Education Core, recently renamed the College Ready Core.
The College Ready Core, a 30-credit-hour block of collegiate level general education coursework, saw more than 5,300 certificates awarded in 2019. Of those, nearly 1,300 were awarded to high school students — a step in helping high school students prepare for college through dual credit opportunities saving time and money when these students begin their higher education careers, according to the commission.
The 2020 Certificates Report is one of several annual reports produced by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education exploring the state of postsecondary study. For more on these reports, visit www.che.in.gov/reports.
Read the full 2020 Certificates Report here:
