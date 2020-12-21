More certificates than ever are being awarded to Hoosiers, new report finds

More certificates than ever are being awarded to Hoosiers seeking workforce training or a jump start on college education, according to a new report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

The increase comes even before the coronavirus pandemic led many to pursue short-term skills training.

The number of Hoosier certificate earners has increased by 500% in the last 10 years, according to the commission's 2020 Certificates report.

"While two- and four-year degrees are the right fit for many of Indiana's learners, a high-value certificate may be the best option for others, particularly those who are looking to upskill to keep up with an evolving economy, or others who are looking to change careers," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a new release.

The 2020 Certificates Report, published last week, outlines trends in Indiana's post-secondary certificate programs in alignment with the state's goal of attaining post-high school education for at least 60% of working age Hoosiers by 2025.

Data in the report is compiled from sources within the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana Department of Education, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.