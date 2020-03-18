2 more schools notified of possible contact with presumed COVID-19 patient

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is alerting families in two more schools of possible exposure to coronavirus after announcing Tuesday knowledge of an unconfirmed case of COVID-19 in a district bus monitor.
Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said the bus monitor, and their spouse who is a bus driver currently under quarantine, likely have come into contact with students at Morton Elementary and O’Bannon Elementary within the last month.
The school city initially shared a letter on its website Tuesday stating the bus monitor, who last reported to work on March 10, had tested positive for coronavirus.
This individual is being monitored under the care of physicians, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller told The Times on Tuesday.
School City response
In its initial communication to families, the school city determined the Hammond bus monitor was present for routes transporting students to Eggers Middle School and the Edgewater Health facility in Gary, as well as a self-contained group of special education students at the Hammond Area Career Center.
The bus monitor’s spouse, despite not having been tested due to a lack of available test kits, is being quarantined for 14 days, according to the district’s letter.
The bus driver last worked on March 13, running routes on Bus 146 to Scott Middle School and Maywood Elementary.
The district worked Tuesday to send letters home to families about 100 Hammond students who are believed to have come in contact with the transportation employees.
Miller said school city administrators learned late Tuesday night the two transportation employees may have assisted on additional routes outside of their regularly assigned duties.
The bus monitor is believed to have assisted the transportation of a student attending a half-day program at Morton Elementary between late February and March 3, Miller said.
The bus driver is now believed to also have recently serviced students travelling to O’Bannon Elementary.
The school city notified the family of the Morton student late Tuesday night, Miller said, and has updated information on the Hammond schools website with new details learned late Tuesday.
UPDATED: Corona Virus Press Release 3/18/2020 - We have updated information regarding the Corona Virus in the #schk12. Please view the press release below. A Spanish version will be following shortly. pic.twitter.com/3VgCEfOunb— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) March 18, 2020
Hammond’s school buildings are completely closed through April 6.
Awaiting confirmation
The school city first decided to close buildings March 13 after Gov. Eric Holcomb granted a waiver allowing Indiana schools to take 20 days out of the 180 school year without penalty.
The district was not aware of possible cases of COVID-19 in school city employees at that time, Miller said.
The superintendent is now encouraging any Hammond student showing signs of the virus to first visit their primary health care provider.
“One of the things I’ve learned through this process … is we don’t have enough test kits,” Miller said in a Tuesday night meeting. “Many people are being turned away unless they have very severe symptoms and that is a problem for us as a country.”
A representative from the Lake County Health Department said he didn’t know how many tests are available in the county or how many have been administered in Lake County this week.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday morning that 193 tests have been reported from across the state.
Of those cases, 39 were found to be positive with three of the positive tests reported in Lake County.
“There’s limited test material around,” Lake County Health Department administrator Nick Doffin said. “It’s so easily transmitted from person to person, it’s hard to be prepared for that.”
Doffin encouraged people to avoid groups to help slow the spread of the virus and be alert to possible symptoms of COVID-19, such as experiencing a sore throat or difficulty breathing.
For those presenting symptoms, Doffin said individuals should first visit their doctor who can determine if a coronavirus test is warranted.
Only those with doctors’ orders will be accepted by hospitals for testing, Doffin said.
If doctors believe someone should be tested, he said, those individuals will be directed to call ahead to the appropriate hospital or testing center to ensure they do not unnecessarily come into contact with other individuals, exposing them to the virus.
Once tested, hospitals and labs are directed to send their specimen first to the ISDH which will then work with local agencies, such as the county health department, to investigate possible workplaces and contact points for those found positive for COVID-19.
It can take between three to five hours for the ISDH to receive results once it has received a coronavirus test sample, Doffin said.
Doffin cautioned employers as they hear of possible cases in their places of business to wait for contact from the health department to notify the community.
“They only know if an employee is a confirmed case if the employee told them,” Doffin said. “I don’t think it’s their position to validate that … If it’s a real case, wait for a health official to tell you what to do.”
In the case of the Hammond bus monitor, Miller said the district has initiated all communication with the health department and over the span of three days has yet to receive confirmation due to health privacy reasons.
“It’s simple,” Miller said of his decision to notify the community Tuesday. “It’s people's lives. You can’t let bureaucracy be the leader here. When there’s a strong concern for public safety and the safety of children, we need to make sure everyone has information and as quickly as possible.”
Doffin declined to comment on specific cases confirmed in Lake County.
Sources outside of the school city with knowledge of the unconfirmed case say the Hammond bus monitor is one of three cases reported in Lake County by the ISDH.
Students remain out of school
Hammond school buildings are closed throughout the district and will receive deep cleaning after time has passed so as to limit possible exposure to the virus, which can live up to two to three days on certain surfaces, according to a recent study from the National Institutes of Health.
While Hammond schools are currently slated to reopen for traditional face-to-face learning on April 6, Miller said he expects this date could change based on guidance from the governor’s office.
On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered the closure of all K-12 schools in her state for the remainder of the school year
“No superintendent wants to cancel the whole rest of the school year,” Miller said. “If something like that’s going to come from the state of Indiana, it’s going to come from the governor.”
Meanwhile, Hammond students are at home eLearning this week ahead of the district’s regularly scheduled spring break from March 23 to 27.
More information on Hammond schools’ response to COVID-19 is available at hammond.k12.in.us.