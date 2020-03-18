2 more schools notified of possible contact with presumed COVID-19 patient

Only those with doctors’ orders will be accepted by hospitals for testing, Doffin said.

If doctors believe someone should be tested, he said, those individuals will be directed to call ahead to the appropriate hospital or testing center to ensure they do not unnecessarily come into contact with other individuals, exposing them to the virus.

Once tested, hospitals and labs are directed to send their specimen first to the ISDH which will then work with local agencies, such as the county health department, to investigate possible workplaces and contact points for those found positive for COVID-19.

It can take between three to five hours for the ISDH to receive results once it has received a coronavirus test sample, Doffin said.

Doffin cautioned employers as they hear of possible cases in their places of business to wait for contact from the health department to notify the community.

“They only know if an employee is a confirmed case if the employee told them,” Doffin said. “I don’t think it’s their position to validate that … If it’s a real case, wait for a health official to tell you what to do.”