More than 1,200 students graduate from Ivy Tech

GARY — More than 1,000 students graduated from Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus Saturday at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary.

The Class of 2022 was composed of more than 1,200 graduates, who earned more than 1,500 degrees and certificates this year. Of those students, 26 were from Gary’s 21st Century Charter School, 11 of whom received associate degrees.

The graduates included Khaya Njumbe, who is a student at 21st Century Charter School and only 13 years old. Njumbe was born prematurely, and it was originally thought his development might be so slow he would not be able to tie his shoes. However, Njumbe received his associate's degree at a very young age, despite the expected challenges.

This was the second time commencement took place at the stadium.

“This celebration is brief compared with the years of diligent effort that all candidates have invested in their education,” Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said at the graduation ceremony.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince emphasized the success of both the student graduates and their supporters throughout the years.

“At some point each of these graduates decided to reimagine themselves. They also decided to reimagine their futures and what that meant and what it could possibly be,” Prince said.

Juan Andrade, president of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute, was the featured commencement speaker.

“Y’all are to be commended. You continued your education during one, two of the most difficult, uncomfortable and challenging years in recent history,” Andrade said. “Northwest Indiana needs people like you, who finish what they started.”

Ed Williams, a community leader, served as the master of ceremonies.

Robert Walker, director of the Lake County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Agency, was honored as a distinguished alumnus. Walker also worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 36 years, including as fire chief. He has earned more than 97 professional licenses and certificates from various agencies.

Vanessa Allen McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of Northwest Indiana, was the honorary degree recipient.

The commencement was livestreamed online on Ivy Tech’s Facebook page.

