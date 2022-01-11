 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 6,000 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19 after return from holidays
alert urgent

More than 6,000 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19 after return from holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary Students Return to the Classroom (copy)

Elijah Jones, waited to see if he could get into school in February 2021 at Banneker Elementary at Marquette in Gary. Nearly 6,000 students tested positive from Jan. 3 to 7, ISDH reports. 

 John Luke, File, The Times

The Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows nearly 6,000 students in the state tested positive from Jan. 3 to 7, the first week of classes for many school districts across the state.

The latest update of the dashboard shows 6,562 new student cases, 686 new teacher cases and 884 new staff cases.

In total, this academic year has seen almost 70,000 cases of COVID-19 among students, more than 4,000 among teachers and more than 6,000 among staff.

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the previous update. Due to winter break, several were reported when schools were not in session.

The School City of East Chicago does not have its COVID-19 dashboard on its website, but does report its statistics to the Indiana Department of Health. According to those reports, Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary and Washington Elementary each have less than five new cases. Joseph L. Block Middle School, Harrison Elementary and East Chicago Central High School all have no new cases.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent numbers available on their COVID-19 dashboards.

Gary Community School Corp.:

Reported Week: Dec. 11-17

Total cases: 17

Masks: Required

Crown Point Community School Corp.:

Reported Week: Jan. 3-7

Total cases: 93

Masks: Optional

School City of Hammond:

Reported Week: Jan. 3-7

Total cases: 69

Masks: Required

Duneland School Corp.:

Active Cases: 62

Masks: Required

Lake Central School Corp.:

Reported Week: Dec. 31-Jan. 4

Total cases: 748

Masks: Required

Portage Township Schools:

Active Cases: 156

Masks: Required

Valparaiso Community Schools:

Reported Period: Jan. 7-10

New cases: 84

Masks: Required

Tri-Creek School Corp.:

Reported Week: Jan. 3-7

Total cases: 37

Masks: Optional

LaPorte Community School Corporation:

Reported Week: Jan. 3-9

Total cases: 38

Masks: Required

East Porter County School Corp.:

Active Cases: 17

Masks: Optional

Griffith Public Schools:

Reported Week: Jan. 3-7

Active cases: 6

Masks: Optional

Union Township School Corporation:

Reported: Jan. 11

Active cases: 46

Masks: Optional

Michigan City Area Schools:

Reported: Jan. 12

Active Cases: 112

Masks: Required

