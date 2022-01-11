More than 6,000 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19 after return from holidays

The Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows nearly 6,000 students in the state tested positive from Jan. 3 to 7, the first week of classes for many school districts across the state.

The latest update of the dashboard shows 6,562 new student cases, 686 new teacher cases and 884 new staff cases.

In total, this academic year has seen almost 70,000 cases of COVID-19 among students, more than 4,000 among teachers and more than 6,000 among staff.

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the previous update. Due to winter break, several were reported when schools were not in session.

The School City of East Chicago does not have its COVID-19 dashboard on its website, but does report its statistics to the Indiana Department of Health. According to those reports, Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary and Washington Elementary each have less than five new cases. Joseph L. Block Middle School, Harrison Elementary and East Chicago Central High School all have no new cases.