HAMMOND — More than 1,200 students are eligible to graduate next month in Purdue University Northwest's fall commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies — at both the Hammond and Westville campuses — will recognize 969 undergraduate degree recipients and 256 graduate degree recipients, according to a university news release.
Three will be awarded doctor of nursing practice degrees.
Gary Johnson, philanthropist and president of Portage-based Mortar Net Solutions, will serve as keynote speaker at two Hammond campus commencement ceremonies.
The first ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., Dec. 14 in the Fitness and Recreation Center at 2320 173rd St. and will recognize graduates of PNW's College of Business and College of Nursing. The next ceremony, at 3 p.m. in the same location, will celebrate graduates of the College of Engineering and Sciences, the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences and the College of Technology.
Westville graduates will have their own ceremony at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 in the H.D. Kesling Gymnasium at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at 1401 S. U.S. 421. Business and civic leader Leigh Morris will address Westville graduates.
Among other distinctions, PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon will award a Chancellor's Medallion to graduating seniors in each school with the highest grade point average.
Graduation receptions will welcome family, friends, faculty, staff and graduates on Saturday at Alumni Hall in the Hammond campus's Student Union & Library, and on Sunday in the Great Hall of the Dworkin Center in Westville.
All PNW ceremonies will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.pnw.edu/commencement-live.