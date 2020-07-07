Morton High School name to stay; Hammond school board opts not to rebrand

"The community spoke," Board President Anna Mamala said after a presentation of the survey results. "It's what we should take into account. The community. We had nothing to do with naming or picking names. It was the community that spoke in both of the surveys. It is what it is. They want Morton to continue to be the Morton Governors and to me it's over. That's it."

School board members were presented the results of the survey a couple hours before the Tuesday night meeting, Miller said.

Blake-King, despite bringing a motion to rebrand Morton, was critical of the survey and its method.

"We just received this data just before the board meeting," Blake-King said. "Time is of the essence. How can you expect the board to make these decisions if we don't even get the data in a timely manner?"

The district needed to decide if it were to rename Morton by late July for IHSAA eligibility, Miller said, and hoped to extend the public's ability to voice their opinion through the survey for as long as possible before that deadline.