Morton High School name to stay; Hammond school board opts not to rebrand
Morton High School name to stay; Hammond school board opts not to rebrand

Oliver P. Morton High School

Morton High School

 The Times

HAMMOND — Hammond's Morton High School will keep its name amid districtwide consolidation.

In the school board's first in-person meeting since coronavirus-driven school closures, Superintendent Scott Miller brought a long-anticipated recommendation Tuesday night to rebrand Morton, which will be one of two remaining high schools in the district after Clark and Gavit middle/high schools close at the end of this school year.

Miller brought the recommendation to rebrand the school after multiple community surveys, public meetings and collaboration with a Denver-based school branding consultant.

The superintendent said his action was brought as a means to make the several hundred Gavit students expected to be moved into the Morton building feel welcome in their new school.

"There's value in coming together and that people can unite under certain things," Miller said. "That's it. That is my only purpose."

Board Vice President Carlotta Blake-King brought a motion Tuesday night to accept the superintendent's recommendation, but her motion failed when no other board members supported the rebranding.

In the school city's most recent community survey, which closed at noon Tuesday before the board's 6 p.m. meeting, 62% of respondents said they would not be open to a new identity at Morton.

"The community spoke," Board President Anna Mamala said after a presentation of the survey results. "It's what we should take into account. The community. We had nothing to do with naming or picking names. It was the community that spoke in both of the surveys. It is what it is. They want Morton to continue to be the Morton Governors and to me it's over. That's it."

School board members were presented the results of the survey a couple hours before the Tuesday night meeting, Miller said.

Blake-King, despite bringing a motion to rebrand Morton, was critical of the survey and its method.

"We just received this data just before the board meeting," Blake-King said. "Time is of the essence. How can you expect the board to make these decisions if we don't even get the data in a timely manner?"

The district needed to decide if it were to rename Morton by late July for IHSAA eligibility, Miller said, and hoped to extend the public's ability to voice their opinion through the survey for as long as possible before that deadline.

The district selected a name in May for its new high school currently under construction behind the current Hammond High. That school will be known as Hammond Central High School when it opens in the fall of 2021 and will take students from the current Hammond High, Clark and Gavit communities.

Surveys conducted by the school city this spring showed nearly two-thirds of respondents were in favor of adopting a new identity for the school being built behind Hammond High. However, public opinion had split on the branding of Morton.

In the weeks leading up to the Tuesday night school board vote, Morton alumni voiced their desire to keep a name that would save the school city money in rebranding costs and honor the legacy of Oliver P. Morton — Indiana's 14th governor recognized for his strong support of the Union during the American Civil War.

Even some school board members expressed support in a prior board meeting, bringing a failed motion last month to keep the Morton name with the intention of addressing rebranding proposals only after the board could review the results of the most recent survey.

Miller said district leaders will now look for ways to welcome incoming Gavit students into Morton High School, such as preserving and moving athletics awards and displays into the Morton building.

"The public has spoken," Miller said. "It's my job now as superintendent to make sure those Gavit kids feel welcome."

The School City of Hammond board will meet next at 6 p.m. July 14 at the Hammond Administration Center for a special meeting discussing the district's fall entry plan.

