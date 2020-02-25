You are the owner of this article.
Morton principal announces retirement, plans to stay on through Hammond high consolidation
Hammond Morton High School 2018 commencement

Morton High School Principal Greg Easton speaks during the school's graduation ceremony in 2018.

 John Luke, file, The Times

HAMMOND — After 35 years with the School City of Hammond, Morton High School Principal Greg Easton, 59, announced his retirement in the summer of 2021 in an extended Facebook post on Friday, just days after district administrators announced leadership to oversee high school consolidation in the Region’s largest school district.

Easton is a 1978 graduate of Morton High School. He taught for 25 years at Gavit Middle/High School’s performing arts programs before moving over to Morton a decade ago to help establish the school’s Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts. He was named Morton principal in 2013.

Easton said he had already planned to retire within the next couple of years but, with the merging of Hammond’s Morton and Gavit Middle/High School in fall 2021, the timing made sense.

“My wife and I spent a long time talking about it,” Easton said. “It just seemed kind of poetic to all go out together — Morton, Gavit and Easton.”

He said that he had already discussed his plans with administration weeks before making the news public and that, although he originally planned to work a couple more years, he felt it fair to allow the district to invest in administrators who will be with the district for years to come.

“There’s a whole lot of new training that will have to happen,” Easton said. “It would be criminal to invest a lot of money into me, just to retire. I don’t want to hurt the district that I've spent my life serving.”

School closings recommended in Hammond

The Hammond school board approved plans in November to consolidate the district’s four high schools into two; Morton and a new school under construction behind the current Hammond High.

Morton will take about 1,850 students from the current Morton and Gavit communities and will benefit from capital projects improvements to Morton’s infrastructure in the coming consolidation.

“Right now there’s a lot of discontent and people who are upset,” Easton said. “I’m hoping that in a couple years, people will say this was a really good idea and we’re able to offer our kids the same things that we’re able to get in other places.”

Last week, the board named Clark Middle/High School Principal David Verta and Gavit Principal Michelle Ondas as principals to serve in the district’s two high schools in the 2021-22 school year.

Hammond names principals for high school transition; plans to seek input in school branding

Verta will oversee the new school and Ondas will serve in Morton, which may receive a new name under district rebranding efforts.

Easton said he plans to assist in transition efforts next school year. He’s now a part of the district’s rebranding committee, convened to help decide potential new colors, names and mascots for Hammond’s two high schools come fall 2021.

He’s also been in discussion with the district leadership team about how to expand performing arts programming between the two schools, something he foresees existing in a collaborative partnership between the two schools using performing arts theaters and studios in both locations.

Hammond schools seeking community input on high school branding

Easton said he’s proudest of his work with the Hammond Academy of Performing Arts, which serves all Hammond students through various dance, music, acting and fine arts programs.

He credited fellow Hammond educator Marty Stiglitz from his Gavit days, and Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Theresa Mayerik with supporting his pursuits to increase performing arts programming in the school city.

It was Mayerik, who is also planning her retirement this summer, that encouraged Easton to pursue his administrator's license as he stepped into his role as Morton principal.

“He’s always been very passionate about what he does and he really has that passion for the arts,” Mayerik said. “He really cares about kids and wants to see kids be successful.”

Easton said his work with students is what he’ll miss most heading into retirement, where he plans to return to his performing arts roots, pursuing singing and acting roles. Easton said he can also foresee guest directing for future Hammond productions.

“After being in this job now for several years, I can genuinely say I’ve had a really successful career, maybe even a few successful careers," Easton said. “It’s going to be a sweet final year. Blending these communities, it’s important to do it with sensitivity and empathy, and I think we’ll be able to accomplish it.

