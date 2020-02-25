Morton principal announces retirement, plans to stay on through Hammond high consolidation

HAMMOND — After 35 years with the School City of Hammond, Morton High School Principal Greg Easton, 59, announced his retirement in the summer of 2021 in an extended Facebook post on Friday, just days after district administrators announced leadership to oversee high school consolidation in the Region’s largest school district.

Easton is a 1978 graduate of Morton High School. He taught for 25 years at Gavit Middle/High School’s performing arts programs before moving over to Morton a decade ago to help establish the school’s Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts. He was named Morton principal in 2013.

Easton said he had already planned to retire within the next couple of years but, with the merging of Hammond’s Morton and Gavit Middle/High School in fall 2021, the timing made sense.

“My wife and I spent a long time talking about it,” Easton said. “It just seemed kind of poetic to all go out together — Morton, Gavit and Easton.”

He said that he had already discussed his plans with administration weeks before making the news public and that, although he originally planned to work a couple more years, he felt it fair to allow the district to invest in administrators who will be with the district for years to come.