PORTAGE — An expert brought in to help Portage Township Schools review safety procedures is impressed with what the district is doing.

Michele Gay, co-founder and executive director of Safe and Sound Schools, met not only with school officials but also with students and with concerned parents.

Gay, a former teacher, is also a mother. She lost a daughter in the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It was the second worst school shooting, in number of deaths, in U.S. history.

After that tragedy, Gay and others learned from the experience to help other schools protect themselves from future attacks.

“Simple things that could have changed the outcome of that day exponentially” have since been put into practice. At the time, teachers would have had to grab their key to the classroom door, duck into the hallway and lock the door with a key. At Sandy Hook, the shooter was in the hallway.

“The fact is our lives were changed forever that day,” Gay said.

At Portage Township Schools, classroom doors are routinely locked during classes.

Associate Superintendent Mike Stephens remembers when he grew up, he was taught to hold a book over his head to protect himself from a feared Russian attack. Today’s students learn more practical advice.

Now, with the classroom doors locked, administrators must knock on the classroom door to be let in so they can observe teachers in action. “It’s worth the time to knock on the door and have somebody let us in,” he said.

Stephens is one of 30 Portage employees to undergo extensive training to become school safety specialists, a requirement brought about by the number of school shootings in the United States. “We listen when we have presentations, and we try to learn and get better,” he said.

“As much as we learn from it, it angers me that it happens at all,” Stephens said. How can adults target children?

The recent bomb threat at Portage High School, along with several other schools that day, put school safety policies to the test. Afterward, the school’s safety team reconvened to evaluate the response.

“It was a weird, weird day,” Stephens said.

Preparation was put into play. It was not a haphazard situation,” he said.

When Gay got an automated phone call notifying her of an emergency situation at one of Newtown’s schools, she didn’t have enough information, she said. The superintendent didn’t say which school, nor did she say it was a shooting. “That missing information causes panic,” Gay said. Frantic parents drove to each of the schools before it became obvious that the crisis was at Sandy Hook.

Stephens credited Communications Director Melissa Deavers-Louie for being the voice of the school district and preparing messages for the community. During the bomb scare, he said, there was a lag time in getting the word out as administrators wanted to verify information first. They feared spreading wrong information. “We own that,” Stephens said.

“There will always be hiccups with communications,” Gay said.

Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said automated messages were sent out. People must be mindful of how many ways there are to send the information. “Some people got it before others by a pretty extensive amount of time,” she said.

So many parents called the schools, said Director of Technology and Data Services Matthew Melton, that the phone lines were tied up, making it difficult to call bus drivers to come to the school to transport students to a safe location. Fortunately, the transportation folks had other phones they could use to summon the drivers quickly.

Career and technical education students go where the programs are. Some Portage students were at Wheeler and Valparaiso. Some of theirs were at Portage. That’s one area for improvement that Stephens noted. CTE staffs at the various schools weren’t in contact with each other to ensure their students were safe.

Police have an app that automatically and immediately alerts them when there’s a 911 call involving a nearby school. “We had 30 cops in this building almost immediately,” school resource officer Jake Wirick said.

Meantime, students knew the drill. “Those kids know where to go and how to hide,” Stephens said. He walked into a room and didn’t know there were any students there until he called out to them, he said.

When Gay said met with Portage students, they were very engaged on the issue. “We talked a lot about resilience and recognizing and understanding that your life is a very long thing,” she said.

“I got a real sense of a desire to get busy and get to work,” Gay said. “They want to be part of the conversation. They wanted to be part of the solution.”

