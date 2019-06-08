CHICAGO — A 2002 graduate of Mount Carmel High School will return to his alma mater as its principal.
Scott Tabernacki will become the 23rd principal of the preparatory school for young men. His appointment was announced earlier this week.
Tabernacki served as principal at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Whiting for the past five years. Prior to that, he held administrative roles at St. Rita of Cascia High School and Holy Trinity High School.
Tabernacki will work with retiring principal John Haggerty to ensure a smooth transition for the 2019-20 academic year. Tabernacki assumes principal duties July 1.
Haggerty decided to retire as principal in January after 33 years.
Mount Carmel President Ned Hughes described Haggerty as "a great man" and said "people are happy for John." In looking for Haggerty's replacement, Hughes said the committee looked for someone with the commitment and dedication to Mount Carmel's mission.
"We wanted someone who comes with a strong Catholic mission... (and) with a strong technology background," Hughes said. "Scott brings a lot of that."
Additionally, Hughes said Tabernacki was selected to "continue on the strengths of the predecessors have left behind and grow beyond that."
Tabernacki described the appointment as "surreal."
"I'm very excited to have this opportunity and to come back home," he said. "I look forward to working with the faculty and staff, students and their families."
However, leaving his post at St. John the Baptist is "bittersweet," Tabernacki said.
In his new position at Mount Carmel, Tabernacki said the inclusion of technology to "break down classroom barriers" is in the future.
Haggerty will remain on staff to teach AP English Literature in the 2019-20 academic year.
Mount Carmel High School, founded in 1900 under the leadership of the Carmelites, has a mission to build character; teach respect and responsibility; instill values of Christian living; and foster a nurturing environment that focuses on academic excellence and athletic achievement, while also creating a "family atmosphere."
The school is located south of the Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago and the future Obama Presidential Center. The school attracts students from across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.