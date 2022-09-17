Munster and Valpo schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eads Elementary School staff James E. Eads Elementary School staff is pictured. Eads was named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.

The U.S. Department of Education named three schools in Northwest Indiana as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday.

Central Elementary School and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso and James E. Eads Elementary in Munster were each named as exemplary high performing schools. According to the Department of Education, schools in this category have their state’s highest high school graduation rates and students who score in the top 15% in English and mathematics, measured by state assessments.

Central Elementary and Eads Elementary were part of 273 public schools nationally recognized by the program in 2022, and Saint Paul was one of just 24 private schools recognized.

Central Elementary and Eads Elementary are part of the federally funded Title I schools program, which provides over $7 billion to school systems across the country for students at risk of failure and living in or near poverty, according to the Department of Education.

Out of 297 schools nationwide, 10 schools in Indiana received the Blue Ribbon School distinction, an increase from seven Indiana schools named in 2021.

Eads Principal Linda Bevil said the school has a "culture of kindness and inclusiveness," evidenced by the hard work of students, staff and parents who have a passionate commitment to learning.

“Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is a tremendous honor for the students, staff and parents of Eads Elementary School," Bevil said. "I could not be more proud of the hard work of the entire school community. This achievement is a dream come true."

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, recognized both Valparaiso schools and praised them for their efforts.

"Our local schools are constantly working to help our children gain the most from their education, and it is truly excellent to see their hard work pay off. I am pleased that our local students and educators are receiving recognition for all their efforts."

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the National Blue Ribbon Schools’ announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said.

Since 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, according to the Department of Education. National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., at which each receives a plaque and flag to signify its exemplary status.