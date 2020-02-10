Munster freshman develops potentially life-saving smartwatch app

MUNSTER — When 14-year-old Neel Patel’s grandmother Hemlata Patel took a fall at home about a year and a half ago she could have used an app like SOS Immediate.

The 79-year-old, who has partial paralysis on the left side of her body, was at home alone while Neel’s family was away at work and school when she fell reaching under her bed.

It wasn’t until Neel’s mom came home later that day that Hemlata received the help she needed, Neel said.

“You should create something that helps with elderly people,” Neel said his mom told him.

The experience served as inspiration for Neel’s first smartwatch application — a service created for the Google Play Store that draws upon existing Android technology detecting motion, heart rate and location services to quickly notify nearby emergency responders when a smartwatch wearer falls.

The application Neel named SOS Immediate has already earned recognition as the No. 1 app for medical emergencies by The First Responders of America and 2019’s best productivity app for disability in the United States by the Google Play Awards all before the app’s expected launch this spring.