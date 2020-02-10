Munster freshman develops potentially life-saving smartwatch app

MUNSTER — When 14-year-old Neel Patel’s grandmother Hemlata Patel took a fall at home about a year and a half ago she could have used an app like SOS Immediate.
The 79-year-old, who has partial paralysis on the left side of her body, was at home alone while Neel’s family was away at work and school when she fell reaching under her bed.
It wasn’t until Neel’s mom came home later that day that Hemlata received the help she needed, Neel said.
“You should create something that helps with elderly people,” Neel said his mom told him.
The experience served as inspiration for Neel’s first smartwatch application — a service created for the Google Play Store that draws upon existing Android technology detecting motion, heart rate and location services to quickly notify nearby emergency responders when a smartwatch wearer falls.
The application Neel named SOS Immediate has already earned recognition as the No. 1 app for medical emergencies by The First Responders of America and 2019’s best productivity app for disability in the United States by the Google Play Awards all before the app’s expected launch this spring.
Neel began working on the app in his own time outside of school in the beginning of his eighth-grade year.
The Munster High School freshman said he’s always been drawn to computers. Most of Neel’s development knowledge is self-taught, learning through YouTube videos and mobile application creator Appy Pie.
In elementary school, Neel said he was known as the class tech genius. By sixth grade, he began to explore coding and develop a love for computers.
Growing up in a family of health professionals — his mom a phlebotomist and his older sister studying to become a dental hygienist — he said he’s always wanted to apply his aptitude for technology to practical purposes.
“Things you can use in your daily life ...” Neel said. “I want people to use my future apps on a daily basis for something, for productivity.”
He developed SOS Immediate using code from a similar Apple Watch feature not already in use for Android products.
Neel designed the application to check a smartwatch wearer’s gyro sensors and heart rate upon detection of a hard fall.
If the watch senses that lack of motion continues for longer than 10 seconds, the application uses location services to send a text message to nearby dispatchers with the smartwatch wearer’s location.
When completed last fall, Neel submitted the application to the Google Play Store, turning it over to the Google Play Applications Department for their continued development and marketing.
Now, Neel said, Google has plans to incorporate his application in its next operating system update this spring, bringing the app to every Android 11 equipped smartwatch worldwide.
In exchange for his development, Neel was offered his choice between two smartphones, a Google Pixel 4 XL or an Apple iPhone 11. He chose the iPhone.
“I’m a Mac user, I like Apple in general,” Neel said, despite his work developing an app for the Apple Store’s competition.
Neel, now a certified Associate Android Developer, said he hopes to keep up projects applying practical uses for technology. He’s currently working on a centralized storage server at home and hopes after high school to study technology at the University of Illinois or the University of Michigan.
“It just hit me hard that I've been attracted to computers for a long time now,” Neel said. “The computer field is very big right now and there’s so many opportunities to do things.”
Tina Dubrock
Teacher's Name: Tina Dubrock
School: Protsman Elementary
School District: Lake Central
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She makes learning for her students fun. She goes above and beyond to be there for her students to help them get ahead. She will be the teacher, the kids will always remember and look up too.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She spends a crazy amount of her own time, making her classroom fun, healthy learning environment. I am so thankful for thoughtfulness and caring.
Molly Wagner
Teacher's Name: Molly Wagner
School: Highland High School
School District: Highland
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She’s my favorite teacher in the whole school.
Alexis Diamond
Teacher's Name: Alexis Diamond
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Diamond Is by far the nicest person you will ever meet. She is energetic and determined to help her students in and out of the classroom. She helps encourage kids to do their best, she is definitely a teacher your child is lucky to get!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year we have watched our daughter grow as a student. She is determined to do well to impress her teacher. She is quiet but lights up when she gets to talk about her class and teacher. Her reading has improved drastically. She has given our daughter the confidence she needed. We could not be more thankful to Miss Diamond.
Stacey Choros
Teacher's Name: Stacey Choros
School: Frank H. Hammond
School District: Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: When our daughter was diagnosed is a congenital cataract, we were mortified. After her surgery, our daughter was terrified to wear a patch over her eye in front of her new friends. Mrs. Choros made a pretend patch for each of the children in her class so she didn’t feel alone. Our daughter never felt uncomfortable with her patch again! They all thought it was so cool to patch! Mrs. Choros also would call after working with the children all day to check on our daughter while healing after her surgery! She truly is a gem! The world needs more teachers like Mrs. Choros!
Ashley Mains
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mains
School: Winfield Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Mains is dedicated to her students. She is always willing to help and give her extra time in making sure they succeed. She figures out what motivates each student to help them be sucessful. She is patient, caring and very kind.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has pushed and helped my daughter in school. We have seen extreme growth this year. She has helped her excel and master skills quickly and efficiently. You know your child has a Great teacher when they come home smiling everyday after school. Thank you Miss Mains!
Sarah Gaines
Teacher's Name: Sarah Gaines
School: Lake Street Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has made my son’s 1st grade year a peaceful, fun experience. She has good control of her class. She doesn’t give too much homework, but my son has learned so much.
Lisa Vega
Teacher's Name: Lisa Vega
School: Maywood Elementary
School District: Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Vega should be recognized because her lessons are innovative and fun. Students do not want to be absent or miss her lessons.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Vega is loving and caring. She goes above and beyond to make sure that her students feel safe and learn. She is very open to listening and helping them solve problems.
Maria DeRosa-Bellahcen
Teacher's Name: Maria DeRosa-Bellahcen
School: Munster High School
School District: Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher always brings a smile to everyone’s face & makes learning fun!
Mary Rosenbaum
Teacher's Name: Mary Rosenbaum
School: Frank Hammond Elementary School
School District: School Town of Munster
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Rosenbaum is an extraordinary teacher. She makes teaching look easy with her calm demeanor. She knows how to engage all different kinds of students, guiding them to learn while making each one feel valued. In her classroom, my son has gained confidence and a real love for learning!
What did they do that stands out this year?: She embraces students’ differences (learning abilities, personalities, etc), using this to guide her students to learn and to value themselves and others. She is not only teaching our students core subjects, but how to grow into themselves, learning life skills.
Jennifer Del Real
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Del Real
School: Lowell Middle School
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer July 2019. She is a great 6th grade social studies teacher, a high school cheer coach but more importantly a wife and mother of 3 little boys. Her 1-year-old twins which she couldn’t even hold for 6 weeks after surgery
What did they do that stands out this year?: Jennifer has been a true hero and role model for her students and her cheerleaders. Shows them every day since her diagnosis, surgery, chemo which she is going through now all the while working!!!!!
April Wireman
Teacher's Name: April Wireman
School: Robert A. Taft Middle
School District: Crown Point Community School Corp.
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs.Wireman is a teacher of special needs kids. Patience of a Saint.
Sue Wirtz
Teacher's Name: Sue Wirtz
School: Oak Hill Elementary
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a loving, caring individual who made our child feel special and confident.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Never screams at children in the classroom and genuinely cares for her students.
Amanda Montez
Teacher's Name: Amanda Montez
School: Oak Hill Elementary
School District: Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Very sweet, always takes the time to work with the kids, and make sure they are succeeding, genuinely cares for each of the students, my daughter hasn’t been this happy about a teacher since 1st grade!
What did they do that stands out this year?: Really cares about each child, and takes the time to let them all know she cares, spends extra time that is needed
Dana Luyster
Teacher's Name: Dana Luyster
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She teaches what needs to be taught but she teaches it in a way that u can still enjoy school and it not be boring and feel pressured. She involves herself in student activities such and sports and she will try and make it to one of your games and it makes the students feel good that she takes her personal time to show them support.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was my teacher last year but she has made a lasting impression on me of what an amazing teacher should be.
Michele Lloyd
Teacher's Name: Michele Lloyd
School: Lincoln Elementary
School District: East Chicago
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Michele, as her students call her, is an incredible TEACHER. She teaches the Autistic children at Lincoln Elementry. Our daughter is so blessed to have her. She Truly LOVES her "BUBBAS" as she affectionally calls them. Anytime I walk into her room I see her loving and challenging her students more than even we as parents do. She has her students' best interest at heart and is always thinking of ways to make them realize and reach their true potential. She is definitely a force in the classroom and working in her God given, calling. She WILL BE the one major reason our daughter is successful. If I as her parent am questioning a behavior or how to redirect her response or a meltdown, Miss Michele, is always there to offer advice and make sure that she assist me in redirect those same behavior challenges when they are presented in the classroom. If our child is sick, she calls to check and make sure she is okay.
What did they do that stands out this year?: One of the biggest challenges as a special needs parent is your Childs yearly IEP's. Aa the parent you know it is your job to advocate for your child and make sure your Childs needs are met. It is definitely overwhelming to hear your Childs weaknesses and not immediately go into "momma bear" mode. Miss Michele is the ONLY teacher that I have walked in the IEP meeting and not feel overwhelmed, she made sure that I had NO DOUBT that my daughter is loved, smart, capable and WAS GOING to overcome a lot of the major challenges that AUTISM presents for her. She doesn't make me feel that I am not smart, or incapable of expressing my concerns for her life. She assists me in verbalizing my fears and concerns. She made me feel like SHE was ON MY SIDE. This doesn't happen. This year on Halloween, she made sure that her babies were able to Trick Or Treat in her room due to the weather. That way we as parents didn't feel our children were missing out.
Kathy Planner
Teacher's Name: Kathy Planner
School: Griffith Middle
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Miss Planner has gone over and beyond what is her job, she is very diligent with the kids and believe she truly cares for them and does her very best to give them the opportunity to succeed in life, she is also very knowledgeable in her subject which makes her an excellent teacher as she is able to be understood by the students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She and I (the parent) teamed up to get my daughter up to par in math as she was struggling in the subject. Miss Planner communicates with me regularly so that we can work as a team to get my daughter the help she needs in school and at home.
Sara Marlow
Teacher's Name: Sara Marlow
School: Homer Iddings Elementary School
School District: Merrillville Community School District
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow demonstrates kindness and compassion to all of the students daily. She works with the students who are in need of extra support in their academics, but she also helps build their self esteem and confidence. Mrs. Marlow is a true team player and is willing to help the students in any way possible. She begins every day with a smile and a hello for each student she passes in the hallway. Her calm demeanor helps her establish a positive rapport with all of her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Like many of the teachers at Iddings, Mrs. Marlow frequently goes over and above typical teacher duties. This past summer Mrs. Marlow made some home visits to bring students books and get to know them on a personal level. She frequently volunteers to work with students during her scheduled plan time. Mrs. Marlow offers assistance to the classroom teachers to help out in any way she can. The staff at Iddings really appreciates her dedication to the students' success. Mrs. Marlow is frequently at our evening events where she often volunteers with her husband and daughter. Her dedication is greatly appreciated.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow is an amazing teacher. She goes above and beyond for our students every single day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She made time for one of my students to work on sight words. Mrs. Marlow did not have to do this, but did it to help her learn her sight words.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Marlow is an outstanding RTI (Response to Intervention) teacher. Iddings is a title 1 school. Mrs. Marlow serves our students who need additional academic support. She has a lot of kids in her schedule. She creates engaging and creative activities at each of these students' individual levels, kindergarten through 4th grade. She is incredibly compassionate towards our students and staff. She attends any meeting needed for each of her students including conferences with the parents. She provides parents with resources they can use at home and even sends the students home with resources she has made to help them. Mrs. Marlow purchases prizes to motivate students to reach their goals. She personally works with 4 of my students and they look forward to working with her each and every day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: In addition to all Mrs. Marlow does for the students, she also cares deeply for our staff and teachers. She is incredibly thoughtful. She listens to the teachers and accommodates their classroom needs. She is an open ear for our personal life as well. She even brings in treats or snacks that a teacher has mentioned she likes, she writes encouraging notes, and even bought a weighted stuffed animal for our classroom amygdala station. She is consistently happy and positive always putting a smile on the students' and teachers' faces. I have never met a teacher or a person who has SO much love and passion to give. I could continue to brag about her for days. In my opinion, she does not always receive the gratitude she should, this honor would remind her just how wonderful of a person and educator she is!
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always goes above and beyond to help every one of her students succeed, as well as always being so cheerful and friendly to the staff.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is anywhere at any time you need her- no questions asked. She has the patience of a saint and the children love her. She has pushed her students academically and is demonstrating how to be a good citizen, so they are also learning much-needed social skills while receiving love and compassion from Mrs. Marlow.
Virginia Hernandez
Teacher's Name: Virginia Hernandez
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Hernandez is new to Griffith High School this year. She's our new band & choir director and is making a fantastic impression. Mrs. Hernandez is patient, innovative and a wonderful addition to Griffith High School.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Hernandez is a true team player with her students. It's a treat to see her joining pep band & jazz band with her trumpet.
Ruth Millard
Teacher's Name: Ruth Millard
School: Washington Elementary
School District: Washington Elementary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher is very passionate about teaching and cares very deeply for her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though the year started off with her missing a few weeks for personal reasons she was still able to get her students where they are thriving.
Melissa Van Vossen
Teacher's Name: Melissa Van Vossen
School: Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center
School District: East Chicago
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized for her patience and willingness to go beyond the expectations of a teacher to ensure the children grow educationally, emotionally and socially. She has spent her own money purchasing items for her students based on their learning ability. She is a special education teacher and I have personally seen her wiping noses, giving clothes, changing diapers and she does it all with a smile. I never hear her complain. She is the epitome of a teacher/leader.
What did they do that stands out this year?: For Christmas, she spent her own money and bought all her students gifts, real gifts. She realizes working in an urban community some children may not receive anything.
Jackie Peters
Teacher's Name: Jackie Peters
School: Washington Irving Elementary
School District: School City Hammond
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students. She looked out for my daughter and helped her catch up where other teachers failed her. Miss Peters actually listened to my concerns and because of her, my daughter has excelled.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year even though her own child was sick she made sure she kept all of the parents in class were aware and up to date on information when our children had book reports and presentations due.
Katie Garvey
Teacher's Name: Katie Garvey
School: Eldon Ready
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Garvey is amazing! She makes learning fun and my daughter loved going to school each day! She spent so much one-on-one time with my daughter to help her to be successful. My daughter struggled with reading for years, and Mrs. Garvey took the time to set her on a path of success. Mrs. Garvey is the reason why my daughter will be successful in the future. I can't thank her enough. I could write a whole book about what a difference she made in my child's life.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Garvey devotes so much of her time to ensure her students are successful. She amazes me with her dedication and commitment.
Mariana Moschos
Teacher's Name: Mariana Moschos
School: Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Moschos is a wonderful lady. She has helped me and many ways. She has pushed me and helped me finish fourth grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is nicer and sweeter than most of the other teachers at Ready. She supports all of the students at Ready if they are in her class or not. She helped build my self esteem and helped improve my confidence in myself. I really feel she should be recognized because she is a star teacher.
Tricia Dodson
Teacher's Name: Tricia Dodson
School: Beiriger Elementary School
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dodson goes above and beyond to get to know her students and teaches to their individual needs. She is truly caring and compassionate and embodies all that is good in education.
Shaune Getty
Teacher's Name: Shaune Getty
School: Eldon Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs.Getty makes weeknights so much easy for the kids and parents. She doesn’t send home a million homework assignments every night, she sends one assignment each night plus one free night and the homework isn’t due till the following Monday. This is great because after working all day it is great to come home and spend time with my children instead of fighting to do homework and the kids can be kids. My son and daughter both had her and they both enjoyed being in her class.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is very understanding of kids' and families' lives outside of school, she is passionate about her job as a teacher and treats the children with great respect. My kids love her.
Melissa Diekelmann
Teacher's Name: Melissa Diekelmann
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. D’s outstanding with the Special Education students. She promotes Best Buddies, Special Olympics and much more. Ms. D has a gift. She knows how and what to say to kids. Ms. D is concerned with our kids’ welfare. She’s understanding but firm and knowledgeable.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. D makes sure her kids do their curriculum activities and other Special Education events throughout the cities. Ms. D takes the time for our kids to attend football and basketball games. There are a lot of things I wouldn't have attended if it hadn't been for her. Last year we attended the Special Ed Prom and Valentine's Party. I appreciate her.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Melissa works very hard with her special needs kiddos to teach the way they can learn.
What did they do that stands out this year?: My daughter is most of the time locked in her own head, speaking only what makes sense to her. My daughter sang a solo song at the Christmas concert in front of a room full of people. I know that doesn't sound like much, but if you consider that my Debbie only talks in move lines, other than yes or no questions, that's huge and that was Ms. D!
Kathryn Augustyn
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Augustyn
School: Griffith Middle School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is amazing.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She stays in touch with me
Kit McGuire
Teacher's Name: Kit McGuire
School: Eldon Ready
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. McGuire is one of the most active teachers I have seen. She is involved with PTC, book club, math club, crossing guards and a million other things. My son enjoys being in her class!
What did they do that stands out this year?: This is the first year she has had third grade and she has really made it a great year for the kids!
Susan Guy
Teacher's Name: Susan Guy
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Guy has made a lifelong impact on our family. She teaches students as individuals even though the educational system bombards teachers with testing. She understands her students' strengths and provides a space for kids to thrive and exceed their expectations for success. Mrs. Guy truly goes above and beyond and is deserving of recognition.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though my daughter is no longer in her grade, she always makes a point to check in with her to ask about her year and she encourages my daughter's interests.
Brittany Valdez
Teacher's Name: Brittany Valdez
School: Elsie Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
She takes pride in her students, and goes above and beyond for them and her school.
Christine Zimmerman
Teacher's Name: Christine Zimmerman
School: Edgar L. Miller Elementary
School District: Merrillville Community School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Zimmerman is "all in" when it comes to students. She is dedicated to all students. It is very obvious that she loves what she does. Her intentional thought in everything she does is always rooted in "doing what's best for kids." Her classroom is always student-centered and her relationship with students is immeasurable.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Zimmerman is a leader. She coaches our "Girls on the Run" team annually. She also goes above and beyond and shares resources and strategies to colleagues to ensure that all students have the opportunity at success.
Scott Reid
Teacher's Name: Scott Reid
School: Taft Middle School
School District: Crown Point Community School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My son has consistently came home this year excited about what and how he is learning with Mr. Reid. There are lots of times Mr. Reid has been talked about around our kitchen table!
What did they do that stands out this year?: From what my son tells me, he has a great way to talk with and to the kids. My son has come home and told me all about the things he is learning (which only happens in one other class).
Matthew Bliss
Teacher's Name: Matthew Bliss
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Bliss has really brought out confidence in my son this year. It seems like Mr. Bliss tries to bond with the kids by connecting with them on their level. I hear so many wonderful things about how he makes learning fun. He's funny, has great knowledge of many subjects, and in the words of my son, "is awesome."
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Bliss does a boys fitness 'club' after school for some of the grades. I appreciate him doing this because it gets the kids active and lets them socialize and release some of that energy from sitting in school all day. He is pretty fantastic for dedicating so much of his time to school activities.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Bliss is an awesome teacher. He goes above and beyond to make sure your child is exceeding their potential. He incorporates his love for Star Wars in his lessons and has several methods of making each lesson fun. He also goes above and beyond to make sure we(the parents) know what's going on with our children daily. I know he'll be one of the Teachers that my children tell their children about.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He has a private Facebook account set up for the parents of his students where he posts everything from daily and weekly work as well as photos of our children engaging in school-related activities.
Shelley Zahorsky
Teacher's Name: Shelley Zahorsky
School: Wadsworth Elementary School
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is the sweetest teacher I've ever met, she communicates with both the students and parents about the week. And she's just an overall great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Always communicating post pictures throughout the day of how the kids are doing.
Jessica Lichtenfeld
Teacher's Name: Jessica Lichtenfeld
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Both of my daughters have and have Mrs. Lichtenfeld as their 3rd grade teacher. Jessica is the kind of teacher that truly cares about her students, not just to help them succeed with their education but emotionally as well. She makes learning fun for the kids with different classroom activities that spark interest and make the kids excited to learn.
What did they do that stands out this year?: When my older daughter had Jessica four years ago my daughter was dealing with a new diagnosis of anxiety with other complications. Jessica would take time with her every morning to calm her anxiety down, help her to get ready for the day and make sure that my daughter would be ok. If it hadn't been for her time and caring heart I don't think my daughter would have made it through 3rd grade, let alone doing it with As and Bs.
This year, with my younger daughter, Jessica helped to recognize a previously unnoticed speech impairment with my daughter and assisted to get her into the therapy she needed.
Mrs. Lichtenfeld takes time that is above and beyond. I know that the success of my daughters is because of her teaching and her heart for kids.
Eric Stiener
Teacher's Name: Eric Stiener
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This year Griffith rolled out a "high ability/advanced placement" class for gifted children. The class consists of about 24 students, 1st-6th grade. Mr. Stiener was selected as the teacher for this class. In the beginning, I was concerned about how he would handle 6 different advanced curriculums, and still meet the needs of each child. Not only has he put my worries at ease, he goes above and beyond to make sure my son "loves" coming to school each day. My son constantly comes home with stories of what they did in class today and how he is so happy he was placed into this class. We couldn't have asked for a better teacher to pilot this program.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mr. Stiener is absolutely amazing, he headed up the new gifted program for GPS this year and my son has never had such a successful school year. He is more than dedicated to the progress of his students and pushing them to their full potential. He is always available to chat and makes sure to be clear on his expectations of his students which aids in the reiteration of structure and time management away from school.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He has taken my son who has mild ADHD (unmedicated) and made him a successful student by working with him in a group and individually and introducing him to the world of technology.
Lauren Januska
Teacher's Name: Lauren Januska
School: Griffith High
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always explained and walked us through anything we needed help with and gave us opportunities to study and make ourselves better.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She gave us great study tools for our quizzes and our tests.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary
School District: Porter Township Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Every parent hopes that their child’s teacher will be the teacher that makes the difference. That is exactly what you get with Mrs. Smith. She works hard to make sure that each student succeeds in every way possible. She treats every child as an individual instead of just a “class.” The amount of compassion that she has for these kids is absolutely amazing.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She works so hard with the kids who may struggle to make sure that they are succeeding in every way possible.
Victoria Pliego
Teacher's Name: Victoria Pliego
School: Griffith High School
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Pliego is great - she is always willing to help my son when he is struggling.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She always goes above and beyond your expectations.
Lisa Cundiff
Teacher's Name: Lisa Cundiff
School: Beiriger Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Lisa goes above and beyond to help her kindergarten students. She makes learning fun, and adapts her teaching to each student. Every child is different and some need more help than others. She even has a bunny in the classroom. She loves superheroes and makes every child feel like one! Lisa makes sure parents are always in the know. Lots of pictures of fun things they do in class, when each child achieves something big. She makes the whole class, plus the parents, feel like one big family.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Lisa being Lisa is what stands out!
Amanda Morgaven
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgaven
School: Porter Lakes Elementary
School District: Porter Township Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Sending your child off to Kindergarten is never easy. Having a great teacher makes all the difference. I have never met a teacher who such dedication and compassion for her students. She shows up every day to make sure that the kids know how much they are cared for. I wish that more teachers were like Miss Morgavan who didn’t stop being a teacher when the bell rang.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
Every day she puts everything into making sure that the kids feel important and appreciated.
Jennifer Berzac
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Berzac
School: Wadsworth Elementary
School District: Griffith Public Schools
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is absolutely incredible and went above and beyond to work with my son.
Melanie Pociask
Teacher's Name: Melanie Pociask
School: Lake Street Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My daughter loves going to school because she is her 5th grade teacher. She has created a kind and comfortable classroom atmosphere. She takes an interest in each of her students and truly loves teaching.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She recognized my daughter needed to be placed in high ability math class. She has great communication with her students' parents. Truly a wonderful person and teacher.
Andrea Choate
Teacher's Name: Andrea Choate
School: Solon Robinson Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Choate is an absolutely amazing Kindergarten teacher. She cares for every child as if they were her own, which I know is hard to do. Her classroom is so organized and it shows in my daughter's ability. My daughter is having so much success in school and I attribute it to Mrs. Choate's awesome attitude.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The one thing that sticks out the most to me is that she has a Treasure Chest and you earn Kindness Dollars in her classroom that you can use towards the Treasure Chest on Fridays. One of the items you can purchase with your Kindness Dollars is lunch with Mrs. Choate. Lunch with Mrs. Choate costs 10 Kindness Dollars and anytime a student purchase lunch with her, she gives up her lunch hour and has lunch with the child and their friend of choice. I find this amazing because she has these children all day long and she gets 30 minutes to herself and she is willing to spend those 30 minutes one on one with whoever wants to have lunch. That one on one time with a teacher could be the difference in a child's life and that is so awesome to me.
Aaryn Bernard
Teacher's Name: Aaryn Bernard
School: 21st Century Charter School of Gary
School District: 21st Century Charter School of Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Bernard teaches English, Speech, and Theater to the high school scholars. She sets extremely high standards and make sure Scholars meet her expectations. Her scholars have learned techniques to help the speak articulately and convincingly. She has taught her scholars many aspects of theater production from make-up to set design. She exposes her scholars to many genres of theater. This year her scholars hosted a comedy show that was the talk of the school.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bernard has literally turned her classroom into a theater. She has co-hosted a comedy show with the scholars from her theater class.
Melissa Culbertson
Teacher's Name: Melissa Culbertson
School: 21st Century Charter School
School District: 21st Century Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Culbertson is an extraordinarily awesome English teacher. She writes her own curriculum aligned with state standards and assessments. She embeds protocols into her lessons to engage all of her learners. She incorporates a variety of research based best practices which yields phenomenal results! Her students score well on all assignments!
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Culbertson wrote & shared the 10th grade English curriculum for the 10th grade scholars at our school.
Nate Lanuax
Teacher's Name: Nate Lanuax
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because he is a cool teacher and he makes teaching fun to do and he know how to teach a class
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Lanuax had taught the things that I did not get and when things are hard he tells me to try that somehow I get the answer right. Mr. Lanuax makes the work and the learning fun to do so when we do not feel like doing it even tho we got to do it he makes it fun.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I picked Mr. Lanaux because when he teaches uses new math problems and science he does not teach us like no one else does. He teaches in a cool way
What did they do that stands out this year?: Doing math problems.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because he's always having fun with and he's funny.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: He teaches us while having fun at the same time.
What did they do that stands out this year?: He put 2 subjects together and made it exciting.
Shante Wilson
Teacher's Name: Shante Wilson
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she does her job and she helps her students when they need help and she tell the truth about anything we ask her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She did incredible things so far this school year.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Shante Wilson always puts her kids before herself. She really tries to help her students.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
She made sure that all of us were alright. She really shows that she loves her job.
Dione Doss
Teacher's Name: Dione Doss
School: Theodore Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Doss is super nice she just very strict but I need a teacher like her. I think Mr. Lanuax nice too, but I like Mrs.Doss a lot. They both my favorite though.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Doss is a hard working strong independent woman and she works us a lot, but I know and everybody else knows she just wants the best for us.
Devan Thomas
Teacher's Name: Devan Thomas
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher and is cool to be around and is very chill.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is the best teacher in the school.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I think she should be recognized because she has a better way of teaching in a more easier way. She stands out as a good teacher who lets us learn in a more easier way.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has been a big help throughout the school year so far.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Thomas bonds with the scholars and make us want to learn, she is an amazing teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though she is not supposed to be a teacher to all kids she still doesn't mind being a sub for a class.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Number 1. she is outstanding
Number 2. she cares for students sometimes that's what I like about her
Number 3. she don't take no crap from other students
What did they do that stands out this year?: EVERYTHING
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps you when you need it and fun
What did they do that stands out this year?: She's the youngest teacher in our building and she laughs with us and jokes with us.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She needs to be recognized because she pushes us to do our best and try our hardest.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Her cracking jokes on people.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me to write in cursive letters.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She was subbing for my teacher. Ms. Thomas is a very smart teacher and she is very calm and she knows how to deal with kids.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was teaching the class the thing the teacher left us to do and she had the class calm and very silent like I would love her to be one of my main teachers.
Recognition 9:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Thomas should always be recognized for her hard work. Ms. Thomas is the greatest. She shouldn't always have to sub for other people's classes. She should become of our main teachers. That's how great she is. She is very kind, nice, beautiful. She doesn't like disrespect or give it. She works very very very hard at what she does. When people or kids give rudeness to her, she OK, she lets it go. That's why she should be recognized.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The thing that stood out this year was when she had this high school class was being rude to our class.
Recognition 10:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a good teacher/sub. She also is very chill like relax!!!! and she has a fun way of teaching the class. She should be recognized because I think she should.
What did they do that stands out this year?: A lot!!!!
Jacqueline Dooley
Teacher's Name: Jacqueline Dooley
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because shes one of the best she gonna make sure you get whatever you need to get and she never gives up on you
What did they do that stands out this year?: She pushes us till we got the work because she knows we can do it
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is a great math teacher. She put in so much work for us students and if we don't get it she will describe in the best, but most easiest way to do the work. Also to me, Ms. Dooley is a fun teacher. Sometimes she jokes and laughs with us and she teaches us our rights and our wrongs for life. So far we had 3 field trips. The way she teaches is so easy to understand. I'm happy that Ms. Dooley is a teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Science fair, field trip, and movie theater.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My teacher motivates me to my best every day. She teaches me Math and Science so she is multi-talented. My teacher also pushes my classmates to their limits because she wants us to graduate and pass 8th grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
One thing she did that made her stand out this year is that she went to buy students boards and she doesn't have to do that. Also she would be there for somebody if they need it.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is relentless in making sure that all students get the help that they need in their work, and tries her best to make a student understand their work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me understand math a little bit better.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of my favorite at Roosevelt. She helps us with everything we need help with. She is very intelligent, and she gives us all her attention.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is making sure that no student that has her class fails at any subject.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of the best teachers she will help any student that needs help she is not a bad teacher. Ms. Dooley is my best teacher I think she the best teacher in the school. that's what I think.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Dooley stands out because she will help you if your grade is low she will help you get your grade back good that's why Ms. Dooley stands out this year.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is one of the best teachers she will help any student that needs help she is not a bad teacher. Ms. Dooley is my best teacher I think she the best teacher in the school. that's what I think.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Dooley stands out because she will help you if your grade is low she will help you get your grade back good that's why Ms. Dooley stands out this year.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Why she should be recognized because she is the best teacher and she teaches us a lot. She lets us practice the work before we do it and we have to learn it. She is my favorite teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is helpful and teaches us the things we need to know and get us prepared for 9th grade.
Recognition 9:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She pushes us to be the best we can be even if we don't like the way she makes us do it right.
Recognition 10:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She should be recognized because out of the whole year she had to take kids yelling and not doing their work and she comes to school every day to work not just get jumped down her back by another teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helps me learn a lot of stuff this year and she helped me when I had problems.
Recognition 11:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I like Ms. Dooley because she would tell us to if we don't understand something tell her or figure it out by yourself.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped us and gave us work that we needed to do before going to high school. We need to understand some things before coming to college because what happens if you don't know and you don't graduate because you have to graduate to go to college to fulfill your dreams.
Recognition 12:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley should be recognized because she is a hard working teacher. Ms. Dooley is a good role model for this school she is a big help. Without her, I wouldn't make it through. I wouldn't understand the stuff I know now. She is a wonderful teacher and a big help.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She does her job. She cares for us and she gives us the help we need. Every time I leave out her class, I walk out with something new I learned.
Recognition 13:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an amazing person. She will fight for her students. She will try her hardest to make sure students pass.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She spent time on other students who needed help in certain subjects.
Terri White
Teacher's Name: Terri White
School: Edgar Miller
School District: Merrillville School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. White is our Title 1 teacher. Mrs. White does an excellent job building relationships with her students, planning and providing small group reading and math lessons for her Title staff to work with K-4 students that qualified for services in our building. Mrs. White is also part of our school RTI team and participates in creating interventions that lead to students' academic success.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. White did an excellent job creating fun learning activities for the school Title 1 Family Night this past fall. She put a lot of effort in creating fun learning game stations for students and parents to visit and work through together. She is an asset to Miller School!
Christal Jackson
Teacher's Name: Christal Jackson
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Jackson is a second-year teacher in a 5th-grade math classroom. Ms. Jackson does all she can to assist the kids in being academically successful. She spends her own money on supplies they may need as well her free time in tutoring those in need after school.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
Currently, Ms. Jackson assists not only her own scholars in tutoring after school but all who may need it. She also has a Community Service club where she does donations for the local shelters in Gary, In. Ms. Jackson devotes all her time and energy to making sure she prepares well before teaching her students and finding ways to become better. All of this is done while she does online school for her Master’s.
Staci Santefort
Teacher's Name: Staci Santefort
School: Winfield Elementary School
School District: Crown Point Community School Corporation
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Santefort goes above and beyond expectations for all of her students. She is always looking for ways to meet their needs, which varies from year to year and child to child. When Mrs. Santefort sees a need, she doesn't hesitate to fill it immediately.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year Mrs. Santfort opened her classroom to help a student-teacher learn what teaching is like beyond the books. She was patient, kind, and a true mentor for that woman. Mrs. Santefort is also taking on additional roles to help, not only her students but, students throughout the district. Mrs. Santefort is a true asset for the teaching community and all students who are fortunate enough to call her their teacher!
Delanie Murphy
Teacher's Name: Delanie Murphy
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy always goes above and beyond when it comes to the students. Not only does Ms. Murphy teach she coaches a middle school and high school cheer squad. Ms. Murphy loves all children as if they are her in and her love never stops. With Ms. Murphy at work, there's never a cloudy day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Murphy helps the school run smoothly.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy is the best teacher coach I’ve ever met. She would give anything to make sure that the students and her cheerleaders.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coach/Ms. Murphy has stayed up very late making sure that she made everything perfect for students and cheerleaders.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher, coach, and is very dedicated to her job.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is patient and understanding. She strives to push you to the best of your abilities
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Murphy should be recognized because she is an outstanding teacher. She loves all of her kids as her own. She's funny, smart, and knows how to fun.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She believes in us she tells us to do our best and keep trying and that's why we appreciate her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helps us improve ourselves and she tells us to never give up.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps us believe in ourselves and she tells us that we are special.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She cares about us and she helps us become something special.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always finds ways to go above and beyond what is expected of her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coaching Cheerleading.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Great coach, caring for each student, and they love her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She encourages her girls to do there best , They come home from practice excited to show there new cheers. She motivate them and the girls enjoy themselves. Thanks coach Murphy.
Denise Collins
Teacher's Name: Denise Collins
School: Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for making her students' test scores higher. She also should be recognized for just building a relationship with the students and getting to know them better. She makes students feel welcomed in her class when most teachers don't really care about what the students do. Ms.Collins is a great person to look up to. Ms.Collins is a teacher who will give you her number and you can call her anytime you need help with anything such as work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms.Collins had about 90% of her class pass the Indiana Prep Test. She also has had teachers come up to her and compliment her about how she is a great teacher.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for all of her achievements. She has been The Best English teacher that I have ever had. She makes me feel like I am welcomed and I have a home when I am sad. Ms. Collins shows most females how to treat themselves like a lady. Being that she is a heavy-set woman, she has the most self-confidence ever which gives a little boost of confidence in others. She is a hardworking, lovable, and honest woman. I appreciate this woman so much.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She had the highest testing scores in her school. She taught students how to be great at the things they thought were hard. She does a lot, its too much to explain.
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary
School District: Union Township School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch is AMAZING! I couldn't have asked for a better teacher for my daughter and now my son. Mrs. Koch goes above and beyond to be a loving, nurturing and caring teacher. Mrs. Koch brings fun and learning together. My children are always talking about how much they just love her. I honestly wish that she could teach my children all throughout school. However, anyone who has Mrs. Koch as their first teacher starting school is the luckiest student.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Everything! Mrs. Koch will put the fun in learning. This year they have made applesauce, used a magnet and a magnetic car to trace a number, played bingo, and used shaving cream to draw their name, numbers, etc. My son prays he doesn't miss a day of kindergarten.
KC Wilcoxson
Teacher's Name: KC Wilcoxson
School: Cooks Corners Elementary
School District: Valparaiso Community Schools
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: KC is truly a one in a million kind of a teacher. She goes above and beyond what is asked of a teacher. She could be having the worst day outside of school and her kids and fellow staff would never know otherwise. She has a smile that is infectious and a selfless giving heart.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: With being at maximum capacity in her classroom which could be challenging, she makes the school days look effortless. She finds a way to devote ample time to each student and allowing a little extra TLC to the ones who need just a bit more. She is firm yet loving and can command her audience of 28 5 & 6-year-olds like no other. They respect each other, they encourage each other and they love each other. That is what you get when Mrs. Wilcoxson is your child's teacher. She does not stop being apart of their lives either once the final bell rings in the spring, she continues to watch over all her kids as they move on and grow up. She has meant the world to our family and we are forever grateful our paths crossed.
Krystal Montes
Teacher's Name: Krystal Montes
School: Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Montes is always happy and smiling. She’s unbelievably dedicated to her school and the students. She goes above and beyond to even help tutor children after school or during summer vacation. She makes sure each student feels special and goes to the extent to attend sports events to cheer on the kids and show support. Miss Montes overall has a huge heart and making sure that each student is striving in their education is her ultimate goal.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Montes stands out every day because she is welcoming and warm. Her patience and adaptability to educate each student to their needs to succeed indicates Miss Montes’ significant presence.
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
School District: Union Township
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is an absolutely amazing teacher. She cares about the kids so much and goes above and beyond for her students. My daughter had the best preschool teachers and was nervous to go to school but she was blessed with one of the best! She deserves every bit of recognition she can get!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Melton went out of her way to collect donations to be able to give every kid a Scholastics book each month so they can add to their library at home!
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was my daughter's kindergarten teacher and Audrey is currently in 3rd grade and I still hear about her. We went to Disney last year and it was a must to get Ms. Melton a stuffed animal because of her love for Disney. She made a huge impact on my daughter and continues to interact in the halls with her and show a bond with my daughter.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: What really stands out to me is that she cares for every single one of her students like they are her own while in the classroom and even years after.
Emily Damjanovic
Teacher's Name: Emily Damjanovic
School: Lake Street
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Damjanovic (or Mrs. D as the kids like to call her) is one of the amazing teachers at Lake Street that my child has had the privilege of having! She is fun, caring and energetic and the passion she has for her job and what she teaches is contagious!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I know teaching a bunch of 9- and 10-year-olds can be stressful, yet Mrs. Damjanovic makes it look easy. She always has a smile on her face, a positive attitude and an enthusiastic approach to teaching! She is a wonderful role model for all of her students and inspires each child to be the very best they can be!
Brittany McKamey
Teacher's Name: Brittany McKamey
School: New Horizons/ Boone Grove high school
School District: Porter Township
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She continuously supports her students, even well after graduation. Brittany ensures her classroom is a safe place for all who enter and leads by example. She cares about her students more than any teacher I have ever encountered
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She provides a safe place for students who need one. As an alternative school math teacher, she has one of the most difficult jobs. She makes sure her students receive a great education and endless support that they may not get elsewhere.
Alicia Gunn
Teacher's Name: Alicia Gunn
School: Charter School of the Dunes
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Gunn is one of the best teachers I’ve come across in the Gary School District. She is patient, kind and loving to her students. She gives them extra care and shows gratitude in their success. She strives for excellence from all of her students. She makes sure she is attentive to the needs of all her students. She is a breath of fresh air and always brightens the day with a smile. She has a positive attitude and a big heart. She is good with communication and has a hands on approach.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child in particular needed a calm to his storm, she was very patient with him. She went the extra mile of staying on top of him about his assignments And belongings he likes to leave behind to instill order in his daily routines. She is truly a mom away from home.
David Padan
Teacher's Name: David Padan
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He's such a wonderful kindergarten teacher! My daughter is always excited about going to school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He makes my daughter feel so welcomed and eager for the next school day!
Stacey Greanias
Teacher's Name: Stacey Greanias
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Greanias has been both of my children’s special education teacher since kindergarten. She has taught them so much. She treats all of her students like her own children.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has really prepared my oldest who is in fifth grade for her transition to middle school. This will be a big move for her and Mrs. Greanias is trying to make it a smooth process. Both of my kids love her classroom. She is one of the best special education teachers in her field.
Matt Dickey
Teacher's Name: Matt Dickey
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Dickey teaches art at JSE and Union Center. He has a passion for art and teaching students. He creates a variety of art projects for the students to do in class throughout the school year that are fit to each grade level in a way that both inspires and challenges them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Dickey encourages an environment of self confidence and growth through his teaching and his love for art. Students look forward to coming to art class and are proud of the work they do. Mr. Dickey makes art both fun and challenging, and this combination creates a wonderful environment for students to grow.
Stephanie Yorek
Teacher's Name: Stephanie Yorek
School: Virgil Bailey Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Stephanie Yorek is very dedicated to her profession and her students. She has taken the time to put tools in the hands of not only her students, but also their parents so that each child can excel. She is available to help both during the day and in the evenings, and I've also had her respond on the weekend when I've sent a message to her for Monday morning. My grandson says she tells them she's "mean," but that she's really not — she's nice. She is strict, but only enough to keep her kids at the top of their game. I can't think of a better teacher for the students to have. It's a shame she can't move up the grade ladder with them, teaching them all the way through!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has been especially helpful in the special needs testing process we are currently going through. And as I said earlier, she is available at nearly any time you have a question, be it day or night. Her dedication is amazing.
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch not only is awesome at communication (cell phone number, Facebook page only for parents to see what happens daily with tons of pictures and videos) but she really, truly loves her students. It is such a joy to see my son leave school with a smile on his face. He was even upset when he was sick and couldn't go one day! She is instilling a love of learning in these kiddos and we are truly blessed to have her in our school system.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The kids are constantly doing new and exciting things in the classroom. Kindergarten teachers have their hands full to begin with, and with Mrs. Koch, it never seems like work. From making applesauce, to feeling insides of pumpkins, going to the fire station, pumpkin patch, and apple orchard, using math groups with differentiated instruction, guest speakers including parents, the superintendent reading books to them, dance parties for jobs well done, the list goes on and on and it is only November!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Both of my daughters have had the privilege of having Mrs. Koch as their kindergarten teacher. She has a way of taking the edge off of transitioning from being at home to school (for kids and parents). I don't think I could have hand picked a better teacher for my girls. Mrs. Koch is sensitive and kind and patient and nurturing. Everything young, needy kids need! We just love her.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch has been a kindergarten teacher for 21 years. She loves her students and it shows in how safe, supported and happy students are in her classroom. She is patient, caring, joyful and is a great role model for her students
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Koch is a stand out teacher overall. Students love her and respect her. She uses a variety of media and activities and learning tools in her class. She takes her students on field trips and does hands on projects in the class. She loves her students and they love her. I can’t imagine a better kindergarten teacher
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is my daughter's kindergarten teacher. She is so full of excitement and energy. My daughter comes home from school each day excited about learning. My daughter gets excited for Mondays when she knows she gets to go back to Ms. Melton's class. My wife and I are very grateful that my daughter is fortunate enough to have Ms. Melton.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a very kindhearted teacher who made my daughter feel welcome to her classroom. My daughter was nervous about attending kindergarten but Ms. Melton has welcomed her with open arms.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Very friendly and has passion for her job.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Getting my son to enjoy learning!
Raven Fischer
Teacher's Name: Raven Fischer
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: My oldest daughter struggled with homesickness in first grade. Mrs. Fischer was always understanding and warm. She would greet my daughter with a hug and cuddle and help her get settled and get her day started on the right foot. I am so grateful to her and how she handled my sensitive girl! When you think of a 1st grade teacher and what they should be - Mrs. Fischer exceeds all expectations! She was put on this earth to be a 1st grade teacher and both of my girls' education worlds are better for it.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students (and their worried parents)! She makes sure that she is available to you phone, Facebook and email. Not any problem is too big or too small and she helps with them all!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Fischer is super caring! When it comes to helping out my Girl Scouts activities, or making sure her students are taken care, there is never doubt that she would go above and beyond for anyone! Her heart is gold!
Jayne Fleeman
Teacher's Name: Jayne Fleeman
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Fleeman goes above and beyond for her students each and everyday! She is caring, dedicated and a hardworking teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She puts in her all everyday to help better her students emotional, socially and academically. She is a wonderful teacher!
Keaton Burk
Teacher's Name: Keaton Burk
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Burk encourages her students to have a love of learning and she earns both their respect and admiration. She pushes my son to achieve even higher standards. He loves being in her class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: At the beginning of the school year, my son was a skilled reader but not an avid one. Mrs. Burk really instilled in him a love of reading. He now chooses some time to read instead of playing video games! My son also is quiet, and Mrs. Burk gets him out of his shell. He tells me all the time about the conversations he has with her. He really loves being in her class.
Ashley Mains
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mains
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Mains is a very dedicated and hardworking teacher who inspires her students to love learning. My daughter started out last school year struggling in reading and not liking to read because of it. After working with Miss Mains, she is now an above average reader who loves to read. Miss Mains was instrumental in this transformation.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Mains arrives at school early and stays late to help her students. She has inspired confidence in my daughter, which allowed her to grow from a below average student to an above average one. She loves going to school to see Miss Mains.
Lydia McNeiley
Teacher's Name: Lydia McNeiley
School: Scott Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McNeiley is the student whisperer!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always keeps the needs of her students on the forefront of everything she does, encouraging to reach higher and dream bigger!
Jillian Alonso
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonso
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: We moved from Ohio at the beginning of my sons first grade year. He had struggled for the last two years to get caught up even repeating a grade. I saw so much growth in my son last year. With all of the help he received during the school year he went in to second grade where he needed to be. He went from being a kid who couldn’t read to a kid who will try to read every thing he sees. The help and feedback I got from the entire school made his first year a success. Mrs. Alonso helped place him with a teacher that would help him be successful. My recognition is not only for Mrs. Alonzo but her entire staff at Winfield.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year is the first time in a while I haven’t had to worry about my son. He’s testing where he should be and making huge progress.
Amanda King
Teacher's Name: Amanda King
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. King knows everything about her students in order for her to be most effective for her students. Every student in Mrs. King's room gets to feel like they are the only child she is teaching because of the way she differentiates instruction and provides individual attention to all students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The principal was out with an extended illness last year, and Mrs. King stepped up and never missed a beat.
Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
Teacher's Name: Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
School: Kahler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Bonacci goes above and beyond each and every day. She truly cares about her students and constantly works to improve her success and her students’ success.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bonacci is in her first year at Kahler. She has stepped into a new classroom and school and is working tirelessly to help be successful. Ruth is unselfish in the way she does her job and always puts her students first!
Elizabeth Koval
Teacher's Name: Elizabeth Koval
School: East Chicago Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koval has exceptional patience and uses kindness with her students. She goes above and beyond to make sure the student's understand the materials. She spends individual time with her students to help them and does not move on to the next concept until they are ready.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches multiple topics to special needs students and she challenges them to work hard and try their best. As a result, of her organization, hard work, and nurturing her students are experiencing academic success.
Jillian Alonzo
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonzo
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I want to recognize our principle Mrs. Alonzo. She is hands down, the best person I have had the pleasure to get to know. She knows every single student by name, which class they are in, she had a scare last school year and only took two weeks off, where others would have taken months. She cares about her school and her students. She is absolutely amazing and doesn't let anything get in her way. I wish every school was able to have Mrs. Alonzo as their principle. They need one of her in every school. I can't express how much she means to my family and our school.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is all around amazing. The fact that she has not skipped a beat after a health scare last year, makes her a phenomenal human being and a wonderful teacher/principle.
Sheila Snook
Teacher's Name: Sheila Snook
School: Morgan Township Elementary School
School District: East Porter County/Porter County Education Services
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: With plans to retire after this year, Mrs. Snook is in her last year enriching the hearts and minds of our future. A career teacher, she has taught multiple generations of families. As a special education teacher, some of her students were never expected to read or be able to do math, but she gave them such a solid foundation that they went on to earn diplomas. Almost any parent of her students will gush about what she has done not only to help their students, but help their family. Frequently, these statements are made with joyful smiles and tearful gratitude. Current parents keep begging her not to retire!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Snook's day to day instruction is beyond compare, but to show her dedication you need look no farther than her team. Mrs. Snook utilizes the support of paraprofessionals to provide the individualized instruction necessary for her students' success. When one of her paras needed to leave her position to attend nursing school midway through the first quarter, Mrs. Snook planned a going away party for her and then began a major hunt to find someone to take the leaving para's place. She found highly qualified people to split to position an ensured her students would continue to have the highest level of instruction.
Sarah Lindsey
Teacher's Name: Sarah Lindsey
School: Saint Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Lindsey has an amazing classroom that she pours her whole heart into! Her students truly know that she cares about each and every one of them. She not only builds lasting relationships with her students, but also communicates so well with parents.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Lindsey goes above and beyond the traditional lessons to engage her students. She plans fun Math games/centers and integrates technology opportunities such as Osmo. Her students love “Flashlight Friday” too when they can read from their book box with a flashlight.
Kay Orzechowicz
Teacher's Name: Kay Orzechowicz
School: Griffith High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. O. was my sophomore English teacher. She has taught thousands of students and undoubtedly changed most if not all of their lives in one way or another. Of course she taught us the curriculum but the things that stand out even more are her love of reading, teaching us how to love reading, her passion for teaching and connecting with students, and showing every student how much she personally cares about their success academically and in life.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I’m no longer her student; however, I know that she is very big in supporting teacher’s rights. When I had her she was the teachers union rep for the district.
Allie Boudreau
Teacher's Name: Allie Boudreau
School: George Earl Early Learning Center
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning for the children fun. For example when they learn to write letters they do it with shaving cream. They make pies in school and cooked baked apples, etc. The children are learning without even realizing they are.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She really cares about the children she teaches.
Danielle Esola
Teacher's Name: Danielle Esola
School: Cooks Corners Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Esola meets her students where they are and teaches to their individual needs. She recognizes social and emotional needs that need to be met and meets them. Mrs. Esola has a clear love for the well-being of her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She finds ways to make all of the students at Cooks feel special. She says hello to all students every morning.
Susan Shell
Teacher's Name: Susan Shell
School: Marsh Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Susan is a passionate, knowledgeable and loving teacher. She provides her students with the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. She plans hands on engaging lessons for this students and as a leader in her building and school community. She writes grants to make sure that they have coats in the winter and snacks every day if needed. She makes students want to come to school. She works tirelessly to ensure that they get the education and love they deserve.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches her heart out. Her students have progressed by leaps and bounds in kindergarten already and some who would not even talk much at the beginning of school are now independent and excited to share stories and be with their classmates. Students who came in not knowing their letters are sounding out words and growing beyond all expectations.
Shannon Palichuk
Teacher's Name: Shannon Palichuk
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Palichuk is an amazing teacher! She loves her students and helps them succeed each year. Her students love her because she is always energetic and plans exciting activities to learn new material. Mrs. Palichuk is highly respected by her students, parents, and staff members.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Palichuk is very knowledgeable with technology. This year she has started a robotics club with fourth and fifth grade students. They will build robots and then take them to competitions. She also assists with the student council after school helping students with service projects.
Janice Flatz
Teacher's Name: Janice Flatz
School: Discovery Kids
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Janice is a terrific inside and out. She loves her students and will give them the world. She has been a preschool teacher for 15 years. She started her own school nine years ago because she loved teaching so much.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Janice stands out everyday in her students eyes.
Gayle James
Teacher's Name: Gayle James
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a teacher that goes above and beyond to students come out their comfort zone. She worked with over 30 students alone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always have a beautiful smile that will lighter up anyone's day.
Karen Koelm
Teacher's Name: Karen Koelm
School: Valparaiso High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm goes out of her way to make calculus, a usually mundane subject, interesting and fun. She makes sure each students needs are met to accomplish difficult material in the class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has personally met with me to talk about my grades in calculus and made a plan for success for me. Not a single teacher has ever been so personalizing and caring in my school career.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm is an outstanding math teacher! She understands what it takes to help kids learn, and she gives 120% to help her students succeed. Not only can she break down complex math into steps that make sense, she gets kids. She builds relationships and is relatable.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My kids have had her for a combination of three years. Her dedication to her profession stands out! She cares. She is available to help her students in any future math classes they take at VHS.
Tina Morales
Teacher's Name: Tina Morales
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She does so much not only for her students, but others as well. She is such a bright light in students days.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps students in running the schools coffee house. Her special education students, among with peer tutors, help put together drink orders before school in the mornings. Without her, none of this would have ever been made possible.
Bruce Stoltzfus
Teacher's Name: Bruce Stoltzfus
School: Ben Franklin Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoltzfus teaches eighth grade math. I have a daughter with epilepsy who has struggled for years in school. This year she was given Mr. Stoltzfus, and he was present during a meeting for her. I have had the pleasure of meeting wonderful teachers over the years, but he defines exactly what any teacher should want to become by offering extra help, kind words and encouragement to my daughter and myself. His dedication to his job is a true calling and talent, and for the first time my daughter feels confident walking into school. I feel the confidence she has gained will continue on through high school and adulthood, and will help her become a better student and more equipped to handle what life has for her. Our family will forever be grateful for what he does for his students and the forever impact he makes in the lives of the students at Ben Franklin.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is the very definition of an outstanding teacher and deserves to be acknowledged for his hard work and dedication.
Becky Garibay
Teacher's Name: Becky Garibay
School: Central Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has a deep regard for her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She takes individual time care and concern for her students, doing all she can to get the best success and well-being for each child she works with.
Molly Vass
Teacher's Name: Molly Vass
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Molly goes above and beyond for her students. She is constantly making creative lesson plans to engage her students in class and does everything professionally with the most positive attitude of any teacher I know.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Molly is directing Matilda The Musical and creating clever and challenging choreography with a cast of fifty along with her creative classroom lessons. She always has a smile on her face and is a ray of light to everyone around her.
Christina Curtis
Teacher's First Name: Christina Curtis
School: MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Christina Curtis is a an advocate for students with special needs. She empowers her students to work to the best of their ability in a fun and motivating classroom environment. She promotes inclusion and peer friendships for her students through Best Buddies.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: In addition to being a Special Olympics Coach and Best Buddies Sponsor, Christina runs Kernel Krew which helps students with autism learn vocational, language, and social skills as they make special popcorn deliveries to classrooms in MacArthur.
Marston Mundt
Teacher's Name: Marston Mundt
School: Portage High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I have never been a student of Mr. Mundt. However, I watch him every evening and on weekends put in the work to make each day productive and memorable for the students he teaches. I know he has an amazing work ethic and a proven track record. A significant amount of work is completed by teachers outside of class and those of us who are blessed to be married to one of them have first hand knowledge of how much time that teachers give to the students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Marston is teaching a new class this year. I have no doubt that he could teach the course off the cuff. However, he is taking the time to review the information each day and create problems, quizzes and tests that both test the student's knowledge and give him insight to where he needs to focus.
Eric Stoelb
Teacher's Name: Eric Stoelb
School: Hobart Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoelb is a teacher that is knowledgeable, caring, creative, and humorous. Students always learn from him and love being in his class. Every former Stoelb student has a Stoelb story.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He has a gift of making everyone in his room feel welcome, respected, and appreciated. This causes his room to be an incredible learning environment, where students can be themselves and share parts of their personality that they may hide in other settings. He truly cares about each of his students and challenges them to be their best!
Mindy Heuring
Teacher's Name: Mindy Heuring
School: Flint Lake Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She amazing. My son was in a kindergarten camp over the summer and she contacted me after it was over and told me about transitional kindergarten and thought Gavin would be a great fit. We signed him up for her class and the improvement that I have seen in my son already is amazing. It’s such a breath of fresh air knowing I send my child to school with a teacher that truly cares about his well being. She’s amazing!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When we had our meeting with Mrs. Heuring just a few days before school started she asked me if I had gotten my sons school supplies yet and told me not to worry about purchasing anything because she had more than enough supplies that she already purchased and I thought that was incredibly kind of her!
Angie Coyle
Teacher's Name: Angie Coyle
School: Memorial Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning fun! Supportive inside and outside the classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Encourage and supports, very evident she has a gift to teach children. Always made learning fun!
Jennifer Finley
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Finley
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is a stand out teacher! While neither of my kids have actually had her in the classroom, she has gone above and beyond to make their first year a great one.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a teacher that truly stands out and cares for not only her own students but she school as a whole. She always has a smiling face and my kids always look forward to seeing her. A caring teacher is the best teacher!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes out of her way to teach her students and does so much for the kids.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is such a caring and kind and patient teacher. She does so much for her students to ensure that they are not only successful, but also that they have fun so that they enjoy learning!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child is having a really hard time adjusting to kindergarten. Mrs. Finley is helping us to help him get through it so that he has a great year. She is so kind and patient and willing to go above and beyond to help my child! I’m really grateful he got her this year!
Meghan Moriarty
Teacher's Name: Meghan Moriarty
School: Kankakee Valley Intermediate School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she has always gone out of her way to help her students. She loves her students and is always ready to have fun with her students! She finds amazing ways to teach her students and makes sure they are all engaged in it. She is also a science teacher so she has very cool reptiles!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made a difference in a child’s life by getting the child the help they deserved and needed.
Amanda McKee
Teacher's Name: Amanda McKee
School: Boone Grove Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McKee has passion for her students! It’s not just a job. She truly cares and the students feel the love. She gives the kids a reason to want to be at school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. McKee sets a positive learning environment and keeps the kids engaged. She’s not afraid to let the kids have fun while learning. She may have had to go to school herself to become a teacher, but her loving personality comes natural! That’s not something you can teach someone! She’s a great teacher and wonderful person!
Katie Belcher
Teacher's Name: Katie Belcher
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the most amazing teacher!! She worked with my daughter and supported her and loved her like one of her own!! I can’t say enough about her she truly deserves to be recognized everyday!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She continues to support and love my child even though it has been 2 years since she taught my daughter.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Belcher is not only there to teach students, but also gives them a happy positive environment to thrive in!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I hear my shy daughter say she can’t wait to go to school, it makes my heart melt! I love that she feels comfortable and enjoys being in the classroom!
Wendy Heckler
Teacher's First Name: Wendy Heckler
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Last year my daughter had her for second grade. In the start of the year my daughter was struggling with reading. We had her tested and she was in the resource program as well. Mrs Heckler approached me one day asking me to have her eyes tested. We in turn found out my daughter has major vision and eye muscle weakness. After we corrected this problem my daughter still struggled to catch up but Mrs Heckler was able to help my daughter really find herself and give her the confidence she needed. My daughter is also a competitive swimmer and Mrs. Heckler ended up coming to her swim meet to support her. Leilani was so excited she couldn't even hold it back. Because of Mrs. Heckler taking the time to connect with my daughter she really made last year one of her best years yet. I am so grateful for her! Words cannot even be expressed.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Its just rare that you find a teacher even coming out to support Leilani outside of school.
Jessica Calipari
Teacher's Name: Jessica Calipari
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so welcoming and friendly. She is patient and organized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter learned so much in her first grade class and really enjoyed school which I feel is mainly due to Mrs. Calipari being such an amazing teacher! She really cares about her students and is definitely in the right profession. Any student who has her is very lucky!
Joanna Knoop
Teacher's Name: Joanna Knoop
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Knoop made learning really fun for my son. I truly believe she helped pull him out of his shell and see the brighter side of learning. She offered a different perspective with several subjects and her style of teaching is unique and meaningful. She is a very kind person and my son was excited to go to school every day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: From my personal experience, she gave my son confidence in math that he did not have prior to having her. She takes the time to get to know her students as individuals and uses that knowledge to help children learn at their own level. I appreciated that quality in her because every child learns differently.
Kim Wuro
Teacher's Name: Kim Wuro
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the perfect fit for a kindergarten teacher. She is very welcoming to her nervous new students and parents, and makes the transition so much smoother.
Teri Rittel
Teacher's Name: Teri Rittel
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help her students. Very patient and understanding
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She looks out for the well being and challenges that our son faces on a daily basis and understands our concerns.
Sheri Zilai
Teacher's First Name: Sheri Zilai
School: Boone Grove Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a special education teacher with passion and love for her students. My son enjoys having her as hes teacher. She works hard every day with her kids to help them be the best they can be.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The hard work that she put in everyday with the kids and her passion to make them better students. She has a big heart and truly cares about all her students.
Amanda Morgavan
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgavan
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Amanda teaches Kindergarten. My child was lucky enough to have her last year and she did an amazing job with him. The amount of things that he learned and the progress that he made is astonishing. She comes in everyday to do everything possible for those kiddos. The kids just adore her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The time that she take make sure that her students have a great day at school and learn everything. She cares about her student immensely.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Emily Smith is one of those teachers that can make any child feel at home. She is a first grade teacher with a heart of gold. The love and passion that she puts in for these kids everyday just blows my mind. I wish that every school had a “Mrs. Smith.” She takes so much time to make sure that each student is getting exactly what they need to succeed. She does what’s best for her students every single day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes sure that no child should feel any different. She works with each child at what they are struggling with to make sure they can progress in every way. She has always made learning fun.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was a great, fun teacher and my daughter loved being in her class.
Kristen Mucha
Teacher's Name: Kristen Mucha
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is patient and understanding. Great with the kids and my daughter learned so much from her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She took over the preschool program it’s first year and made it amazing and a great experience for my daughter.
Matthew Beahm
Teacher's Name: Matthew Beahm
School: Hebron Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Beahm is the best math teacher I have ever had. He makes math easier to understand in a way no other teacher has been able to do for myself and my fellow classmates. He is also very involved in our school by coaching multiple middle school basketball teams and being a huge part of the mentoring program at HMS.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. Beahm took on a bigger role in the mentoring program and even tutored students in the high that were struggling in their math classes even though they were no longer his students and haven’t been for several years. Mr. Beahm is always looking on how to help others.
Emily Jahoda
Teacher's Name: Emily Jahoda
School: Crissman Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: On the first day of school, the second grade students in Ms. Jahoda’s class were not only greeted with a warm and endearing smile, but a room that was beautifully decorated to create a stimulating environment. It was very obvious that Ms. Jahoda has spent a good deal of time in her classroom preparing to welcome students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her efforts pay off, too! Last school year her students’ test scores were among the highest at the school. Students are lucky to have such a dedicated professional.
Kathryn Clark
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Clark
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Clark teaches AP English Language & Composition, Film Literature, and Composition at Lake Central High School. While teaching three separate courses of varying degrees and academic levels, Mrs. Clark manages to engage students with meaningful discussions, incorporate student interest with student led notes and connect the art of literature to modern day news and events. Mrs. Clark creates a loving classroom atmosphere that encapsulates student minds. Her bonds with her students create a feeling that each and every student is important and has a valid opinion. Her students think so highly of her that in May of 2018 her AP junior students threw her a birthday party. Mrs. Clark also raises three children with her husband Josh Clark, who works in the social studies department at Lake Central.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Clark not only leads discussions but also accepts and encourages that students are capable of adding information previously unknown or unheard of to her. She thoroughly prepares her students for class assessments, finals, and AP tests, while still priding students with the ideals that tests do not define their worth as individuals. Every morning and passing period Mrs. Clark stands at her door and welcomes each and every student to her class with a smiley “good morning!” and “how are you?”. She is helpful and knowledgeable for professional and college writing.
Kevin Lewis
Teacher's Name: Kevin Lewis
School: Grimmer Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Lewis made my eighth grade year awesome. He’s so funny and always pushed us to do our very best, and a lot of the things he told us to always keep in mind are still with me. If you needed great advice or a great friend, he was always there.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Again, he was a great teacher. Anyone who had him was lucky because being in his class was a real experience. He stood out by naturally being welcoming to his students, and by teaching them life lessons like no other teacher could. When we were in fifth grade, and we had to select either band, choir or mixed arts. The form we got said band taught us so much more than how to play an instrument, and that was true for one reason: the teacher.