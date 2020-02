Munster High School puts jobs on display in student Career Day

MUNSTER — STEM activities were on full display last week at Munster High School's Career Day, giving 1,500 students the opportunity to connect with more than 60 professionals in breakout sessions.

The invited guests were selected based on student interest in careers like business and engineering, Munster High School principal Michael Wells said.

Then, at lunch time, students had the opportunity to connect with local experts from organizations like the College Board, Indiana INTERNnet, Ivy Tech Community College and the Hammond Area Career Center, which takes about 40 to 50 Munster High School students each year in its career and technical education programs.

"We're here celebrating that STEM and more can be accessible to everyone," said Amanda Baker, project manager for the Challenger Learning Center. "We're trying to expose students to out-of-the-box thinking."

A big hit with students was Purdue University Northwest's "STEM on the Road" peer-to-peer outreach initiative, featuring 14 projects as well as a human exploration rover and a Baja Car built by PNW's Society of Automotive Engineers team.