Munster High School is one of a dozen entities to receive funding from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to help expand recycling initiatives across the state.
The high school has been awarded $5,185 from IDEM's Recycling Market Development Program to support the school's recycling collection program.
Funds will help pay for monthly recycling dumpster rental and pickup services as Munster High School seeks to implement a streamlined program including student awareness initiatives to educate about the importance of recycling, according to an IDEM news release.
The grant comes as one of 12 efforts funded through more than $1.4 million in funding dedicated to growing similar efforts across the state.
Other entities receiving funding plan to expand existing services, purchase recycling machinery and help divert recyclable waste from landfills.
Porter County-based nonprofit Opportunity Enterprises was awarded a $60,050 grant for the purchase and installation of a new baler which is expected to increase the organization's recycling efforts by an extra 1,000 tons of shredded paper a year, according to the news release.
Grant funding for the Recycling Market Development Program is supported by the Recycling Promotion and Assistance Fund, financed through a per-ton fee placed on solid waste disposed at Indiana landfills, according to the IDEM release.
"We are happy to award grant funding to communities across the state to help expand their recycling programs," IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott said in the release. "The efforts made by these organizations will help Indiana get closer to our statewide recycling goal of 50%"
