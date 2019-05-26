INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb honored four standout students Thursday as members his 2019 Governor's STEM Team, including Munster High School's Annie Ostojic and Lake Central High School's Carter Goldman.
Both students will receive a $1,000 scholarship through Indiana's CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan and were selected for the award for their excellence in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
"Indiana is home to many talented students and this year's pool of STEM Team award applicants is proof of that," Holcomb said in a news release.
Ostojic is a junior at Munster High School with plans to graduate early in December. She was recognized by the governor for her strength in science for which she's received numerous national accolades.
Ostojic attended the White House Science Fair in 2014, presenting a project in microwave innovation which led her to meet President Barrack Obama and TV science educator Bill Nye. She was also inducted into the National Gallery for America's Young Inventors for an innovative battery charger running off of indoor light energy and, at age 15, she was named to Forbes Magazine's list of "30 Under 30."
Last year, Ostojic was selected among Best Schools' World's 50 Smartest Teens, and she is a three-year recipient of the National Center for Women and Information Technology's Aspirations in Computing Award.
Goldman, of Lake Central High School, is a senior with plans to double major in computer science and data science at the University of Notre Dame. He was recognized by the governor for his scholarship in technology.
Goldman received perfect math scores on both the ACT and SAT, and placed first in computer programming concepts last year in the Business Professionals of America's state and national competitions.
The Lake Central senior has developed his own customized merchandise e-commerce platform, according to the governor's news release, and is working to develop specialized software allowing humans to interact with collaborative robots through the use of virtual reality headsets.
The two other STEM Team recipients come from Scottsburg Senior High School in southern Indiana and Carmel High School, north of Indianapolis.
"These four students represent the best and brightest of Hoosier high school students," Holcomb said. "I can't wait to see what great things they accomplish in the years ahead."
Nominations for the 2020 Governor's STEM Team open in the fall.