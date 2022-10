Munster police report overall decline in crime, discuss school safety measures

Munster Crime Watch Meeting Officer James Ghrist, from left, Chief Steve Scheckel, Officer Gabe Isenblatter and Officer Kevin Cooley present crime statistics and school s…

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department discussed crime statistics and school safety in their third quarterly Munster Crime Watch meeting Wednesday evening at Town Hall.

Police reported one robbery, three burglaries, 41 thefts, 19 thefts from vehicles, five auto thefts and 18 incidences of vandalism between July and September.

Chief Steve Scheckel said crime levels are "trending south" for this time of year compared to the last four years, with the exception of thefts from vehicles, auto thefts and incidences of vandalism.

Scheckel said police have seen an uptick in the number of Kia and Hyundai cars stolen due to the ease of theft in both vehicles. Juveniles have been caught in many of the thefts, Scheckel said.

"It was almost a right of passage for some misguided youth to steal one," Scheckel said. "A lot of them were apprehended."

While juvenile crime was discussed, the safety of children and adolescents in Munster schools was the primary focus of the meeting. School resource officers from Munster High School, James B. Eads Elementary, Ernest R. Elliott Elementary and Wilbur Wright Middle School spoke about violence prevention, bullying and school safety policies designed to keep students safe. They also discussed how the police department can help.

According to Gabe Isenblatter, SRO at Munster High School, police can take reports, assist school administration with follow-up reports, monitor any areas in school buildings where bullying is prevalent, examine video surveillance, offer support and, in more extreme cases, press charges.

Scheckel said police meet quarterly with local schools to discuss current safety measures and potential upgrades to school security. He said video surveillance has increased over the last few years and locks in schools have been changed. First responders have keys to access the doors in schools. The ultimate goal, he said, would be to have SROs in every Munster school.

"Are we 100% there? No. Are we getting there? Yes," Scheckel said. "Sometimes you gotta celebrate your victories as you get them."

Wilbur Wright Middle School recently appointed Officer Kevin Cooley as their new resource officer. Cooley began his new role Oct. 3.

James Ghrist, SRO at all five Munster elementary schools and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education and crime prevention officer, spoke about the importance of students reporting any violence or bullying and how to seek resources in school if one is being bullied. He used a metaphor of a snowball rolling down a hill to parallel what will happen if bullying doesn't get reported.

"If they don't tell us about it, that snowball is going to go down the hill and get bigger," Ghrist said. "When it gets to the bottom, it's going to be a huge mess. We want to stop it before it starts to roll. Take the power and control away from the bully by letting us know about it."

Ghrist said to look for signs of being withdrawn, fear surrounding school attendance, signs of depression or anxiety, decrease in school performance, decline in self-esteem or unexplained injuries as signs a child is being bullied.

"We try to maintain a positive environment," Ghrist said. "We want [students] to be able to learn in a safe environment."