Joshua Craig, of the School Town of Munster, has recently been recommended to receive a $3,954 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, "STEM and Sustainable Agriculture: Modeling an Interdisciplinary Approach in the High School Setting."
"Students from across disciplines such as computer science, engineering, robotics, and business collaborate to create an automated school garden and orchard," Craig said.
This grant was awarded as part of the research group's Youth Educator Program, which supports educators who seek to provide programming on sustainable agriculture for youth.
Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project's relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with the agricultural research program's goals, among other factors.
A council of SARE members decides which projects will receive SARE funds. The council includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the Region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies and nonprofits.
Since 1988, the SARE program has helped advance farming systems that are profitable, environmentally sound and good for communities through a nationwide research and education grants program. The program, part of USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funds projects and conducts outreach designed to improve agricultural systems.