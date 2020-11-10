Munster schools to go virtual through early December

MUNSTER — Beginning next week, Munster students will transition to virtual learning through early December.

School Town of Munster Superintendent Jeff Hendrix notified parents of the switch to virtual instruction in a letter Tuesday, citing increased positivity rates and staffing challenges as employees of the school town have been asked to quarantine due to coronavirus exposure outside of the district.

In-person instruction will be suspended at all Munster schools with the exception of in-person supports for specific programs, Hendrix wrote.

The superintendent said administration will monitor infection rates of students and staff with the hope of returning to in-person instruction on Dec. 2.

Because infection rates among Munster students remain low, the school town will continue to offer in-person extracurricular activities with increased safety measures, Hendrix said.

Munster High School has reported 15 total positive cases among students, as well as less than five positive teacher cases and less than five positive staff cases, in the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

Cases reported to the dashboard date back to the start of the 2020-21 school year.