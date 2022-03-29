Munster senior wins Indiana High School Journalist of the Year

MUNSTER — A Munster High School senior was named Indiana High School Journalist of the Year by the Indiana High School Press Association.

Atarah Israel is editor in chief of the Crier, Munster High School’s student newspaper. She has been on staff for all four years.

The award recipient is selected from digital portfolios of work submitted to IHSPA. Israel earned a $1,000 stipend and is eligible for scholarship funds of up to $3,000 in the national competition, which concludes at the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Spring National High School Journalism Convention from April 7 to 9 in California.

Israel was surprised to find out she had won the award. She said she was in class and IHSPA came in with a camera and a plaque.

This is one of many awards Israel has won while in high school. She has won the ISPA Rowena Harvey Award in Division II for features coverage, honorable mention for design of the year from NSPA and division AA excellent feature story for the Ball State J-Day Student Contest. She is also a two-time winner of Excellence in Feature Writing from JEA.

Israel said her time on the Crier has had a tremendous impact on her life. She said that she admired the student who was editor in chief her freshman year and that it led to her joining the staff. Israel said the Crier has had a big impact on her leadership skills and how she interacts with others.

In the time since Israel has been on staff, the Crier has covered several major stories at Munster High School, such as the impacts of COVID-19 on students. They have also added a significant online presence, something that was not in place when Israel joined.

Israel said she has really enjoyed being on the Crier's staff and still keeps in touch with a lot of former staff members, particularly from her sophomore year.

“I really enjoyed writing stories and continuing Crier’s legacy of putting out good stories and putting out good reporting,” Israel said.

She said that without the Crier, her experience in high school would have been completely different and that it helped mold her personality.

Sarah-Anne Lanman, the publications teacher who is in charge of the Crier, said each editor in chief guides that year’s issues.

“She’s a super strong and kind leader. She knows what she wants and how to help people get there,” Lanman said. She said Israel has led a lot of brave and strong reporting.

“I’m just really grateful for the experience overall. Crier has really impacted me as a student, person and as a journalist,” Israel said. “Without it, my high school experience would have been less colorful.”

Next year, Israel will attend Northwestern University and plans to study journalism.

