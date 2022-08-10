Munster teachers, staff ready for new school year

MUNSTER — Cheers, claps and laughter rang out Tuesday in the auditorium as the School Town of Munster kicked off a new school year.
"It's the start of school, kicked off by a pep rally with energy and excitement," Superintendent Bret Heller said.
Munster students don't start classes until Thursday, but Tuesday was an opportunity for teachers, administrators, office staff, bus drivers and cafeteria workers to celebrate on their own the start of a new year, Heller said.
"This is my first year as a superintendent here, and our hope is to return to as normal as possible," Heller said.
The past years of dealing with COVID-19 are mostly behind them, school officials said, but not forgotten as masks at the school remain optional and anyone testing positive must be quarantined for five days.
"We feel good where we are right now," Heller said.
Perhaps the biggest applause of the afternoon pep rally was for Donald Fortner, an advanced placement economics teacher, who has served as an instructor in Munster for 45 years.
Fortner, who started working for the Munster schools right out of college, said he has no thoughts of retiring.
"I'm still enjoying what I'm doing," Fortner said.
Fortner was flanked by fellow high school teachers Michael Coil and Jim Davidson, both instructors in the Munster schools for 30 years.
"It's going to be a good year," Coil said of the upcoming school year.
Other teachers were recognized for serving five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years.
Also receiving a round of applause was Eads School sixth-grader Maddie Hathhorn.
Maddie came to thank those who helped serve as educators. She said she spoke on behalf of all the students in the school town.
"This will be a great school year," Maddie said.
Heller encouraged those who gathered in the auditorium to not hold back but to make some noise.
"Today is more of a celebration, more of a party," Heller said.
Earlier those in attendance were also treated to lunch and given T-shirts that read: We are Munster.
Heller charged all of those who gathered to come together in regard to educating and helping students.
"We together are Munster. We can't do this by ourselves; all of us as a whole make Munster great. I'm honored, blessed, thrilled to be here," Heller said.
Heller said he wants to be the type of superintendent everyone wants to talk to.
"If you see me in the hallway, pull me aside," Heller said.
He told teachers he will also be visiting classrooms but not to critique teachers, just to learn.
Heller also encouraged teachers and staff to work with each other and be supportive.
"I want you to be proud of the work you do," Heller said.
First-year teacher Virginia Eib said she is super excited to be starting the new school year at Munster after working there as a substitute. Eib said she believes COVID-19, as far as schools, is pretty much in the rearview mirror. "The worst is behind us, but we're still prepared. We're ready and prepared. I feel like we are moving forward," Eib said.
