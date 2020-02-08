Myriad experiments come alive at PNW Science Olympiad

“We did the rocket because we wanted to have more experiences,” said Cole, 13, who said she’s never experienced any stereotypes about females in science. “I’ve had female science teachers from kindergarten to now.”

“The competition is fun,” Waddell, 12, added.

From the PNW gym to Alumni Hall, young automakers competed in speed and braking ability. Students entered their vehicles on ramps they made to see if their cars could brake in time, except they were unaware of the braking distance.

“You’ve go to be fast and accurate,” said volunteer Jerry Yothment with ArcelorMittal, regional Olympiad partner with PNW.

Valparaiso High School’s Bri Gast and Erin Tobey, who entered their vehicle, have been engaged in science projects since middle school.

“I love everything about science,” said Gast, a 16-year-old junior. “You get to see how your hard work pays off.”

Tobey, a 17-year-old senior, added, “When you see how all the hard work pays off, that’s the ultimate high.”

Champions from the regionals advance to the state finals March 30 at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.