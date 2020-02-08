Myriad experiments come alive at PNW Science Olympiad

HAMMOND — If you thought science was all Bunsen burners, beakers and dry lectures, think again. The Purdue University Northwest Science Olympiad regional competition welcomed young scientists engaged in a variety of activities.
From rockets to gliders, homemade cars to musical instruments, middle school and high school students across Northwest Indiana competed Saturday in science, technology and engineering events.
Some enterprising young people even found time — and creative ways — to put a golf ball in a tee.
With competition spread around the PNW Hammond campus, would-be rocketeers gathered on the main gym floor to test their non-explosive missiles.
Kelsie Comerford, 17, and Lucas Palmer, 14, from Valparaiso High School, entered a rocket made from a table tennis ball and cut-up garbage bag, with the goal of getting the most “air time.” Although rocket launchers varied, pressure from an air pump provided the “fuel” for all contestants.
“I love science. It’s a field I want to get into,” said Comerford, a junior who hopes to become an epidemiologist.
“I like that you get to meet different people and have different experiences," said Palmer, a sophomore.
From Hebron High School, seventh graders Reagan Cole and Addison Waddell entered their rocket, which they named Shaniqua. Their rocket combined a 1-liter bottle, duct tape and black plastic tubing.
“We did the rocket because we wanted to have more experiences,” said Cole, 13, who said she’s never experienced any stereotypes about females in science. “I’ve had female science teachers from kindergarten to now.”
“The competition is fun,” Waddell, 12, added.
From the PNW gym to Alumni Hall, young automakers competed in speed and braking ability. Students entered their vehicles on ramps they made to see if their cars could brake in time, except they were unaware of the braking distance.
“You’ve go to be fast and accurate,” said volunteer Jerry Yothment with ArcelorMittal, regional Olympiad partner with PNW.
Valparaiso High School’s Bri Gast and Erin Tobey, who entered their vehicle, have been engaged in science projects since middle school.
“I love everything about science,” said Gast, a 16-year-old junior. “You get to see how your hard work pays off.”
Tobey, a 17-year-old senior, added, “When you see how all the hard work pays off, that’s the ultimate high.”
Champions from the regionals advance to the state finals March 30 at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.
Ava Faga, 12, and Katiana Daly, 13, science partners from Ben Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso, entered a curious-looking contraption, designed in Rube Goldberg style, to put a golf ball in a tee. Somehow, through the dominoes and pipes, the project worked.
“We started work in the fall, modifying it along the way,” said Faga, a sixth grader. “I enjoy the trial and fail. There’s different things that can happen, and I like to see what works.”
Daly, a seventh grader, noted, “I enjoy working with my fun partner.”
Moving to the Gyte Building, Whiting High School’s Julia Morando, 15, and Olivia Olson, 17, entered their “boomilever,” a basswood device which, if it works, will hold 15,000 grams of sand without collapsing.
“I like the challenge of competition and meeting all the nice people,” Morando, a sophomore, said. “Everyone is so supportive.”
“I really like these tournaments and the facilities and using their equipment,” Olson, a senior, added. “It feels good when you do good.”
In a long day for these young people, Morando and Olson were each entered in four events. The two hope to study animal science or biology in college.
Competition for some Whiting students continued at the Indiana National Guard Armory, where Angelina Lancaster and Victoria Huizar, a pair of 15-year-old freshmen, were entered in elastic launch and wound-up rubber band gliders.
“I enjoy building our model and testing it out,” said Lancaster.
“Seeing it actually flying, especially at our last competition, that felt really special,” Huizar added.