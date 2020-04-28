Naming of new superintendent gets closer in Crown Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point school leaders say they plan to incorporate community feedback in their ongoing search for a new superintendent.

The Crown Point Board of Trustees met Monday night via Zoom conference, where one community member emailed a question to the board about progress in the search for its next school leader.

Board president David Warne said the district, in consultation with its selected superintendent search firm, will act with search team's guidance to incorporate community input.

"We have this search team that we've hired to help us through our process," Warne said. "That's certainly something that is in their agenda for us to form some teams of stakeholders — a committee of principals, teachers, building level leaders."

The Monday night meeting was the board's first public meeting since receiving a letter from its former superintendent, Teresa Eineman, requesting reinstatement and an apology after being placed on paid administrative leave in February.

The board did not address Eineman's letter in its public meeting, viewed by 28 participants including the board and district leaders.