Nearly 200 students, faculty present research at Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND — Students at Purdue University Northwest are researching insect flight, solar panel effectiveness, how nursing has changed amid the pandemic and many other subjects with professors and independently.

One group is looking at how to track how insect flight works in hopes of gaining a better understanding of micro air vehicles that could be used in avalanches and caving incidents.

Seniors Corrine Lawrence, Caleb Lopez and Yasmeen Jojo-Cunningham, all engineering majors, used photography and isopropyl alcohol on moth wings to observe what happens in the air when an insect moves.

Lopez said it is difficult to see what an insect is doing due to their speed, and even now they are still in progress to understand in greater depth what is happening.

These students were one of many groups to present their research during PNW’s Days of Discovery, a two-day event Wednesday and Thursday. The event consisted of oral presentations, poster presentations and thesis awards.

“Sharing research findings is one of the most important parts of the process,” Maja Marjanovic, director of research and sponsored programs at PNW, said, noting how it allows researchers to consider fresh outlooks and new questions.

The thesis awards consisted of a three-minute thesis competition, where students had to explain their research to an unfamiliar audience quickly and concisely. The winner received $500.

Marjanovic was one of the main organizers of the event. She said approximately 180 students and faculty presented their research through posters, oral presentations and the thesis competition.

While other research events occur throughout the year at PNW, Days of Discovery is the largest in terms of scale. Any student or faculty member is able to apply to do a poster presentation, while the oral presentations spots are very limited and competitive.

Marjanovic emphasized how important this type of event is for students and faculty, as it is an empowering and rewarding experience.

There was also a keynote speaker Thursday titled “One Book, One University.” Mona Hanna-Attisha discussed her book “What the Eyes Don’t See,” which discussed the research she did that exposed Flint, Michigan’s water crisis.

Another student focused on why women do not report sexual assault and the idea of “himpathy,” meaning people are more sympathetic to men and do not want to “ruin their lives.”

Delia Booker, a senior at PNW, worked with Professor Christabel Rogalin to analyze the time period of the Brett Kavanaugh issue and how many people came out to defend the Supreme Court justice despite a report of sexual assault.

She analyzed a Twitter hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, and saw that many women were impacted by the increased sympathy toward Kavanaugh.

“They felt they wouldn’t be believed and that nothing would be done,” Booker said.

One common theme among the research presented was issues created amid the pandemic. Faculty and students discussed issues such as nurse burnout, special education changes and elementary educators’ outlook.

Professor David Pratt did research in spring 2021 that showed that elementary teachers with a higher growth mindset were less resistant to online and remote learning. Teachers, no matter their years of experience, saw differences in success with virtual teaching.

“The (higher growth teachers) saw failure as okay, while others were devastated,” Pratt said.

A full list of research and presentations can be found on PNW’s website, along with information about the main speakers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.