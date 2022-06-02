Nearly 500 graduates in Valparaiso told to capture every moment

VALPARAISO — Nearly 500 students at Valparaiso High School were told to appreciate every moment and not focus only on the past or future at their commencement ceremony Wednesday night.

"Take more time to live in the now," teacher Peter Sattler told graduates. He said that being more present allows a greater understanding of the world and how to respond to it.

There were more than 475 graduates overall. Of the graduating class, 87% plan to go to college or trade school, 8% are entering the workforce, 4% will serve in the military and 1% were not yet determined.

The ceremony began with an introduction from Principal Veronica Tobon, who said that the Class of 2022 has been successful despite the numerous challenges thrown at them.

"One important thing this class has learned is that life is filled with trials and tribulations. Every one of you has a different story to tell," Tobon said.

Class President Anthony Grisolano introduced the faculty and student speakers, who included Sattler and graduates Isabelle Uthuppan and Patrick Brogan.

Sattler said he would not discuss attributes that would make the graduates successful later in life, as he did not want to define what success is for them. Instead, he offered suggestions about how they could look in themselves and determine what it meant to be successful individually.

He suggested they accept being wrong as a gift, find beauty in every moment and remove their masks to be the true real person they are inside.

"We forge ahead not trying to be anything but what resonates in our hearts. While at this point, many of us do not know what that is or what it may look like, we must look inward and continue to search for what brings us inner peace," Sattler said.

After Sattler spoke, Uthuppan, senior class vice president, reflected on their four years of high school. She told a story about how when she was 5 years old, she found a pistachio she loved so much she wanted to hold on forever.

She said she felt similarly during the ceremony, not wanting to let go just yet. However, she said its important to be open to the newness of their post-high school life.

"I know some of us may be scared or anxious for what's to come, but because we have been living the same comfortable routine for the next 13 years. I want to stress that these 13 years are not going to the best 13 years of your life, and its time to let go of our pistachio called high school," she said.

Brogan, homecoming king and "Mr. VHS," emphasized the strength of the Class of 2022 and how the graduates were able to turn obstacles into events and fun. He recalled students over the summer preparing to get a parking pass at VHS.

Students were told it would be first come, first served on a specific date, so many seniors decided to line up their cars the night before. Soon, many members of the class showed up and it turned into a full tailgate to prepare for their parking passes.

Brogan was a very involved student during his time at VHS, mentioning his experience with track, cross country, drama and several other events. He said this gave him the opportunity to get to know every type of student, even those who were different than him.

"I learned the one thing we all have in common is our uniqueness," Brogan said.

He said life is too short to get caught up on little things like disagreements with someone's beliefs.

Students were honored with several distinctions, including International Baccalaureate diplomas, several honor societies and concurrent program honors.

