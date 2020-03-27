New chancellor selected to lead IUN, pending IU trustees approval

GARY — Indiana University Northwest has selected a new chancellor to replace outgoing IUN leader William Lowe.
The university has selected Ken Iwama, of the City University of New York's College of Staten Island, to step into the chancellor's role effective Aug. 1.
Iwama is currently the founding vice president for economic development, continuing studies and government relations for CUNY's Staten Island college, and has previously served as director of diversity and compliance and chief of staff and deputy to two College of Staten Island presidents, according to an IU news release.
His selection is subject to approval by the IU Board of Trustees in its April meeting.
"Ken Iwama is a skilled, experienced and accomplished administrator with an extensive and diverse portfolio that will position him well to further the growth and vibrancy of the Indiana University Northwest campus," IU President Michael McRobbie said in the news release. "He has demonstrated an especially impressive ability to work collaboratively and successfully with public policymakers, leaders educators and community and economic development organizations."
Lowe announced to IUN faculty and staff last April that he would be stepping down from his role as chancellor effective July 31, 2020.
He is completing his 10th year as chancellor and plans to remain engaged with the university through teaching and research.
"We look forward to Ken continuing the strong and steady leadership of Chancellor Bill Lowe and helping IU Northwest further its positive impact on the civic, economic and cultural life of the region it serves, and our state."
In his current role with CUNY, Iwama has overseen educational programming for 4,000 pre-college, professional certificate and matriculated students, according to the release. He has secured $22 million for major facilities and infrastructure projects and is helping oversee an expansion of the college's Tech Incubator, creating one of Staten Island's first innovation centers.
Iwama was one of four finalists for the IUN chancellor position selected by a university search committee to meet with students, faculty, staff and alumni on the Gary campus between late January and early February.
Others considered for the position include Walter R. Jacobs III, dean of the College of Social Sciences and professor in the Department of Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San José State University; Vicki Román-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of Spanish at IUN; and Michael J. Laney, former provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of mass communications at Savannah State University.
IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, who chairs the chancellor search committee, recommended the four finalist candidates to McRobbie and IU Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate.
"As a leader of one of the senior colleges of the City University of New York, he has helped advance a broad range of rigorous educational programming in the liberal arts and sciences," Applegate said of Iwama. "He has also guided efforts to enrich the diversity and inclusiveness of the College of Staten Island, graduate highly skilled and innovative students, and expand opportunities for students, faculty and staff to improve the surrounding community through their scholarship, research and civic engagement."
Iwama brings a background in education and labor law, having previously served as general counsel for the State-Operated School District of Jersey City, New Jersey. Iwama served as a senior member of the New Jersey district's state-appointed intervention team, raising student performance indicators, after the district became the nations first state-takeover corporation due to an inability to meet state standards, according to the IU release.
Iwama currently serves on the Academic Council for New York City Tech Talent Pipeline and the Editorial Board Committee for the Journal of Economic Development in Higher Education, and has served as a past member of the Advisory Committee for the Journal of College and University Law and the Committee on Legal Education for the National Association of College and University Attorneys.
He earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Hampshire, a master's degree in labor and employment relations from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall Law School, according to the release.
"I am so honored by the opportunity to serve as the next chancellor of Indiana University Northwest," Iwama said. "After meeting with the students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the community during the search process, it became clear to me that IU Northwest is a special place. ... I look forward to focusing my indefatigable excitement and energy to meet these expectations and to fulfill the promise of higher education excellence and opportunity, which is a hallmark of the great regional campuses of Indiana University."
