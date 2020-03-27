New chancellor selected to lead IUN, pending IU trustees approval

"As a leader of one of the senior colleges of the City University of New York, he has helped advance a broad range of rigorous educational programming in the liberal arts and sciences," Applegate said of Iwama. "He has also guided efforts to enrich the diversity and inclusiveness of the College of Staten Island, graduate highly skilled and innovative students, and expand opportunities for students, faculty and staff to improve the surrounding community through their scholarship, research and civic engagement."

Iwama brings a background in education and labor law, having previously served as general counsel for the State-Operated School District of Jersey City, New Jersey. Iwama served as a senior member of the New Jersey district's state-appointed intervention team, raising student performance indicators, after the district became the nations first state-takeover corporation due to an inability to meet state standards, according to the IU release.

Iwama currently serves on the Academic Council for New York City Tech Talent Pipeline and the Editorial Board Committee for the Journal of Economic Development in Higher Education, and has served as a past member of the Advisory Committee for the Journal of College and University Law and the Committee on Legal Education for the National Association of College and University Attorneys.