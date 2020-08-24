New COVID-19 case confirmed at Valparaiso middle school

VALPARAISO — Families were informed Monday of a new case of COVID-19 in Valparaiso Community Schools.
A message posted to the district's website shared that school officials were notified Monday about a positive case at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Direct contacts were identified and notified in a collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, according to the message.
Individuals contacted were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
"We will continue to coordinate with the Porter County Health Department," the message reads. It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment."
School officials asked community members to "do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."
The case verified Monday marks the third such notification and fourth total case in Valparaiso Community Schools since the district's return to in-person learning on Aug. 12.
Community members spoke critically last week of limited information shared publicly by school officials about confirmed positive cases.
Families received notification of the district's first positive case identified at Valparaiso High School on Aug. 18. Two additional cases were confirmed at the high school on Aug. 20.
Each communication to families has included near identical details, declining to provide further information due to health and student privacy laws.
In an Aug. 20 school board meeting, some speakers challenged district leaders asking how providing general details — such as if a case occurred among students or staff or in a particular grade — violated privacy laws.
Several other schools in Northwest Indiana have revealed information, such as if teachers or students tested positive, the grade level of those affected and what days a COVID-19 positive individual was at school.
Valparaiso Interim Superintendent Michael Berta said after the Aug. 20 school board meeting that individuals identified as close contacts have been provided additional information about specific cases and that district leaders would need to further consult with legal counsel regarding how much information they could share with the community at large.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.