New COVID-19 case confirmed at Valparaiso middle school
tjscience7.JPG

Display cases and classrooms at Thomas Jefferson Middle School are filled with history and trophies of the Science Olympiad team.

 Emily Schnipke

VALPARAISO — Families were informed Monday of a new case of COVID-19 in Valparaiso Community Schools.

A message posted to the district's website shared that school officials were notified Monday about a positive case at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Direct contacts were identified and notified in a collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, according to the message.

Individuals contacted were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

"We will continue to coordinate with the Porter County Health Department," the message reads. It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment."

School officials asked community members to "do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."

The case verified Monday marks the third such notification and fourth total case in Valparaiso Community Schools since the district's return to in-person learning on Aug. 12.

Community members spoke critically last week of limited information shared publicly by school officials about confirmed positive cases.

Families received notification of the district's first positive case identified at Valparaiso High School on Aug. 18. Two additional cases were confirmed at the high school on Aug. 20.

Each communication to families has included near identical details, declining to provide further information due to health and student privacy laws.

In an Aug. 20 school board meeting, some speakers challenged district leaders asking how providing general details — such as if a case occurred among students or staff or in a particular grade — violated privacy laws.

Several other schools in Northwest Indiana have revealed information, such as if teachers or students tested positive, the grade level of those affected and what days a COVID-19 positive individual was at school.

Valparaiso Interim Superintendent Michael Berta said after the Aug. 20 school board meeting that individuals identified as close contacts have been provided additional information about specific cases and that district leaders would need to further consult with legal counsel regarding how much information they could share with the community at large.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

