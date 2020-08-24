New COVID-19 case confirmed at Valparaiso middle school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Families were informed Monday of a new case of COVID-19 in Valparaiso Community Schools.

A message posted to the district's website shared that school officials were notified Monday about a positive case at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Direct contacts were identified and notified in a collaboration with the Porter County Health Department, according to the message.

Individuals contacted were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

"We will continue to coordinate with the Porter County Health Department," the message reads. It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment."

School officials asked community members to "do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."

The case verified Monday marks the third such notification and fourth total case in Valparaiso Community Schools since the district's return to in-person learning on Aug. 12.

Community members spoke critically last week of limited information shared publicly by school officials about confirmed positive cases.