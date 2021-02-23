New Crown Point middle school to be located in Winfield

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is looking to expand its footprint east of Interstate 65.

Superintendent Todd Terrill announced during a Monday night school board meeting the district's new Taft Middle School will be located in Winfield on the corner of Gibson Street and East 121st Avenue.

The school is slated to open in fall 2024.

"The majority of our schools, all with the exception of Jerry Ross and Winfield Elementary, are on the west side of (Interstate) 65," Terrill said. "With the anticipated growth that we have here, we think it is prudent to look at property on the east side of (Interstate) 65."

The new Taft Middle School would be located west of Jerry Ross Elementary and Winfield Elementary schools, and will accommodate 1,400 students, Terrill said.

A site layout for the new middle school has yet to be finalized, but board members saw a proposed layout of the 98.25-acre parcel Monday.

The proposed site layout shows a practice football fields; a football/track field; a baseball and softball fields; a soccer field; and tennis courts, Terrill said.