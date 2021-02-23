New Crown Point middle school to be located in Winfield

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is looking to expand its footprint east of Interstate 65.
Superintendent Todd Terrill announced during a Monday night school board meeting the district's new Taft Middle School will be located in Winfield on the corner of Gibson Street and East 121st Avenue.
The school is slated to open in fall 2024.
"The majority of our schools, all with the exception of Jerry Ross and Winfield Elementary, are on the west side of (Interstate) 65," Terrill said. "With the anticipated growth that we have here, we think it is prudent to look at property on the east side of (Interstate) 65."
The new Taft Middle School would be located west of Jerry Ross Elementary and Winfield Elementary schools, and will accommodate 1,400 students, Terrill said.
A site layout for the new middle school has yet to be finalized, but board members saw a proposed layout of the 98.25-acre parcel Monday.
The proposed site layout shows a practice football fields; a football/track field; a baseball and softball fields; a soccer field; and tennis courts, Terrill said.
As proposed the site also has "ample" parking, and 10 acres of wooded area with a pond, which offers, "future opportunities here for outdoor classrooms, for challenge learning," the school leader added.
The site at 12408 Gibson St. is nearly four times larger than the middle school's current location at 1000 S. Main St., which is 25 acres, according to Lake County's geographic information system.
Taft Middle School was originally built in 1954 as a seven-classroom Center Township Elementary School. The building has since undergone seven additions and three major renovations, according to a previous Times report.
"(I'm) really excited about where we are. I think we're moving forward in a good spot," Terrill told board members. "I think that this will really meet the needs, and interestingly enough, a lot of the land right around this site has been purchased, and subdivisions are already planned, and they're getting ready to start moving dirt for infrastructure."
Board Member Brian Smith echoed Terrill, noting he loves the school will be on the east side of I-65.
"Families from Winfield have sacrificed for a long time driving to middle school events and school and riding long bus rides," Smith said.
The new middle school was first announced in November, along with districtwide construction improvements, as student enrollment continues to increase in south Lake County’s suburban communities.
In addition to a new Taft Middle School, the corporation’s conceptual planning also calls for expansions at Crown Point High School, Douglas MacArthur Elementary and Timothy Ball Elementary, as well as potential renovations and technology upgrades districtwide.
The projects could total as much as $214.5 million, administrators have estimated; $77.35 million has been budgeted for the new Taft Middle School.
Terrill has said the district has set a goal to begin expansion work in the spring and wrap up all projects by December 2024.
Administrators have yet to determine what will become of the existing Taft Middle School building.