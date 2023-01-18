New enhancements made to state education data dashboard

The Indiana Department of Education announced new enhancements to its online Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed, or GPS, dashboard Tuesday.

The dashboard allows Hoosiers to view data and information about how Indiana schools are preparing students for life after graduation. That includes literacy rates, the percentage of students earning college credit before graduation and the number of students completing graduation requirements. The dashboard can be found at indianagps.doe.in.gov.

IDOE said these enhancements will allow users to "drill down into longitudinal and disaggregated data" and see data over time by student population. To access this feature, which is already available, users will click on the "Explore" button on the statewide-, district- and school-level summary pages.

"When we first began developing Indiana GPS, one of the consistent pieces of feedback that we heard across education stakeholders, including policymakers, educators and families, was the importance of being able to quickly locate longitudinal and disaggregated student population data," Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in the announcement. "Having this information available at the click of a button provides a comprehensive look at where we have been in recent years, where we are today, and where we need to go, thus informing our future work at the school, community and state levels."

This dashboard was created after the Indiana Legislature passed House Bill 1514 in 2021, which mandated that such a dashboard be created.

