New Gary emergency manager pledges increased communication efforts

GARY — Gary’s new emergency manager wants to bring greater “action planning” to the Gary Community School Corp.
Paige McNulty addressed the Gary community for the first time after being named interim emergency manager in a Tuesday evening advisory board meeting at the Gary Area Career Center.
The former East Chicago superintendent lists teacher recruitment, communication and career and technical education expansion among her priorities coming into the Gary district.
“It will take all of us in this room working together to move forward with a collective goal,” McNulty said.
MGT Consulting, contracted by the state to oversee turnaround efforts in the takeover district, named McNulty interim emergency manager last month.
Pete Morikis, who led as emergency manager prior to McNulty’s selection, will continue working with the district to help in McNulty’s transition and to assist in special projects, according to a Feb. 25 Gary schools statement.
Morikis was not at the Tuesday evening meeting.
After more than an hour and a half of presentations and board reports drawing attention to long-standing concerns about financial stability and transparency in the state takeover district, McNulty addressed the nonvoting Gary advisory board with her vision.
“There hasn’t been a lot of transparency,” Board President Robert Buggs said, expressing concern with the district’s communication with the board. “As an advisory board, we’ve been constantly left out of decision making.”
McNulty said she plans to prioritize strong communication from district administrators.
“I don’t disagree with a lot of the things Mr. Buggs said tonight. We have a lot of work to do in our school corporation,” McNulty said. “We need to make sure we’re working in the same direction.”
McNulty outlined the challenges facing the Gary Community School Corp. in hiring staff in the era of a statewide teacher shortage.
She said the Gary district expects to have 40 vacancies this summer and has developed a partnership with Indiana University Northwest to guarantee job placement for any Gary resident who pursues a teachers license and commits to teaching in the Gary Community School Corp. for three years.
She said the district is also sending administrative teams to job recruitment fairs across the state and in Illinois.
McNulty said the district also plans to expand CTE offerings, including introducing eight graders to career and tech ed courses and by adding new aviation, fire and EMS training programs at the Gary Area Career Center.
The new district leader says she hopes these programs can help recapture the interest of Gary students currently electing to attend local charter schools.
“We have the Gary airport in our backyard,” McNulty said. “We’ll be the first one to have an aviation program, which is huge.”
McNulty also gave a brief presentation on the district’s efforts to prepare for the coronavirus, should the district need to close with the virus’ recent spread into Indiana.
The Gary district plans to have homework packets prepared for students, McNulty said, adding that business and human resources staff are prepared to work remotely so that payroll services can continue.
McNulty concluded her first public emergency manager update calling upon community members to develop mentorships with students.
“We’re working to partner with lots of Gary community agencies around the district,” McNulty said. “This can’t just be a school effort. We’re with children seven hours a day … Everybody in the community has a part in this.”