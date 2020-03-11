New Gary emergency manager pledges increased communication

“There hasn’t been a lot of transparency,” Board President Robert Buggs said, expressing concern with the district’s communication with the board. “As an advisory board, we’ve been constantly left out of decision making.”

McNulty said she plans to prioritize strong communication from district administrators.

“I don’t disagree with a lot of the things Mr. Buggs said tonight. We have a lot of work to do in our school corporation,” McNulty said. “We need to make sure we’re working in the same direction.”

McNulty outlined the challenges facing the Gary Community School Corp. in hiring staff in the era of a statewide teacher shortage.

She said the Gary district expects to have 40 vacancies this summer and has developed a partnership with Indiana University Northwest to guarantee job placement for any Gary resident who pursues a teachers license and commits to teaching in the Gary Community School Corp. for three years.

She said the district is also sending administrative teams to job recruitment fairs across the state and in Illinois.