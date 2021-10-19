New Indiana school accountability measures poised to go beyond A-F

Ron Sandlin, IDOE senior director of school performance and transformation, explained that once the measures are established and applied they'll be available to all Hoosiers on a new data dashboard known as the "Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) Framework."

"We want to provide actionable information, and then buttress that with clear and concise programing, guidance and support to help activate communities to really rethink the educational opportunities that are provided to all of our students, and also elevate the great ones that are out there right now — because it is happening," Sandlin said.

For example, Sandlin said under the Indiana GPS Framework digital literacy won't just be a yes-or-no measure of whether all students know how to write computer code.

Instead, it will aim to encourage schools to promote broad-based digital literacy so students long after graduating high school can successfully operate any computer system they encounter in a real-world environment with limited additional training required.

"It's about building competency around these things," Sandlin said.